The FDA authorization is for use in ‘‘patient care settings,’’ including doctors’ offices, but initially will be used primarily by hospitals and emergency departments, the company said.

The FDA granted ‘‘emergency use authorization’’ to Cepheid, a California company that makes a rapid molecular test for the coronavirus. The turnaround time is far faster than the tests currently being used that are typically sent to centralized labs and can take days to produce results.

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration late Friday approved the first coronavirus test that can be conducted entirely at the point of care for a patient — and deliver results in 45 minutes.

As COVID-19 cases proliferate, fears are growing that hospitals will become overwhelmed by patients seeking tests or care. David Persing, Cepheid’s chief medical and technology officer, said the test will ‘‘help alleviate the pressure’’ on health care facilities by helping doctors find out quickly whether a patient has the disease and select the appropriate treatment.

‘‘This is not a test for the worried well,’’ he said, but rather a tool for doctors to quickly assess patients suspected of having COVID-19.

The specimen can be collected either by a nasal swab or by a saline wash using a small catheter. Neither is particularly comfortable, but the advantage of the wash is that it doesn’t require swabs, which are in short supply, said Persing.

‘‘We need alternative collection methods,’’ he added.

To further ease pressure on hospitals, the administration has said it is exploring at-home test kits. But so far, the FDA stressed on Friday, it has not approved any testing at home. It warned consumers to avoid ‘‘unauthorized, fraudulent’’ test kits.

Washington Post

Medical TV shows donate real hospital gear

Their doctors may be fake, but it turns out hospital procedurals like “Chicago Med,” “The Resident,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” are awash in authentic medical gear. With production halted, and a critical shortage of supplies in real-life hospitals, the TV industry has stepped in to donate what would otherwise be their props: Surgical masks, gloves, and more, originally intended for actors, are now en route to actual health care personnel.

“We are doing it big time,” Carla Corwin, a producer on the NBC series “Chicago Med,” wrote in an e-mail Saturday afternoon. “Studio approved. We are donating all supplies to the Illinois Department of Public Health and they can distribute to the various hospitals as they see fit.” Corwin added that they are also including gear from their sister shows “Chicago P.D.” and highly sought-after N95 masks from “Chicago Fire.”

Chris Shader, the prop master on “Chicago Med,” and Dr. Andrew Dennis, a Chicago trauma surgeon who serves as a consultant on the show, helped organize the effort. A donation had already been made to an emergency room in Rockland, Ill., that Corwin described as being “without supplies.”

On Wednesday, “The Resident,” a Fox drama in its third season, dropped off two trunks full of masks, surgical gloves, booties, lab coats, and isolation gowns, among other supplies, to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, a spokeswoman for the show said. The donation was coordinated by Dr. Roshan Sethi, a Harvard-trained radiation oncologist and cocreator of the series, which is filmed in Atlanta and set at a fictional hospital. Grady is the largest hospital in Georgia.

Shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” had also made donations, or were planning them, production members said.

The entertainment industry, at a near standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic, joins others in the culture world who are using the unexpected tools of their trade to fill gaps in the health care system.

Conservation specialists at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam are donating the gloves and masks they use to protect artworks to health care workers, Artnet News reported, and more museums are expected to participate after one of the museum’s art historians tweeted about the effort.

New York Times

Holiday lights go back on in a dark hour

CONCORD, N.H. — At a time of great uncertainty, even the seasons seem scrambled. Christmas lights in springtime?

Wrapped around a tree trunk in Colorado, fashioned into a heart in Alabama, and hung high over Main Street in a New Hampshire town, holiday lights are going back up. As the coronavirus spreads, the displays are providing a bit of emotional and actual brightness. And they’re especially easy to enjoy from a safe social distance.

“We live out in the country, but I know you can see them from the highway,” said Julie Check, who turned on the white lights that trace the roof line of her home in Eastman, Wis., on Wednesday night. “Anything I can do to make people happy right now, I’m going to try to do.”

In Farmington, N.H., a roughly five-block stretch of downtown has been re-illuminated with holiday lights that swoop and zigzag between tall wooden posts. So cherished is the town’s 80-year decorating tradition that taxpayers approved spending $11,500 six years ago to erect the posts after the electric company said lights could no longer be affixed to its poles.

“It’s a small town; we don’t have a lot of traditions. That was one of them, and we just didn’t want it to go away,” said Lee Warburton, president of the Farmington Preservation and Improvement Organization, which maintains and installs the lights. At his suggestion, the 27 strands totaling 2,000-plus bulbs were tested and turned back on Thursday night.

“It’s tough for everybody right now. Everyone is on edge,” he said. “We just thought it would be nice to give the folks in town something to smile about.”

Many of the posts on Twitter and other social media platforms point back to a Colorado man who tweeted Monday that his mom thought people should put Christmas lights in their windows “to remind each other there is still life and light” while they stay home to avoid the virus.

Rosemary Peterson, the mom in question, said Thursday that she made the offhand suggestion after making the wrenching decision to indefinitely postpone the funeral for her sister, Marlene, who died on March 13.

“We know we are not alone. Many are giving up events, experiences, celebrations, and milestones,” she said. “So in the midst of a lot of darkness, I thought we could all use some light.”

Associated Press