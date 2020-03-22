In a procedural vote that unfolded after three days of fast-paced negotiations to reach a bipartisan compromise, Senate Democrats registered their opposition to the bill even as top negotiators continued to struggle behind the scenes to strike a deal. The 47-47 vote was a stunning setback for a package that is emerging as the largest economic stimulus measure in modern American history — now expected to cost $1.8 trillion or more.

WASHINGTON — The fate of a sweeping government rescue package to prop up an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic was in limbo Sunday after Democrats blocked action in the Senate, objecting to an emerging deal they said failed to adequately protect workers or impose strict enough restrictions on bailed-out businesses.

The White House and lawmakers in both parties were bracing for chaos in the markets Monday morning should they fail to come to terms on the huge government rescue plan. Republicans and Democrats, as well as President Trump, have agreed that the plan is crucial to cushioning the economic blow of the rapidly spreading disease, which has shuttered entire industries, forced workers to stay at home and wreaked havoc in the global markets. It would send $1,200 direct payments to millions of Americans, additional jobless benefits and aid to states and provide hundreds of billions of dollars for loans to businesses.

But as its outlines emerged Sunday, Democrats denounced the package as a corporate giveaway that favored big business over workers and failed to ensure that bailed-out companies would not enrich themselves after receiving government aid. They were particularly incensed at the inclusion of a provision to give the Federal Reserve access to $425 billion that could be leveraged for loans to broad groups of flailing companies, without restrictions on which businesses could receive it or how it could be used.

“In the midst of an unprecedented national crisis, Republicans can’t seriously expect us to tell people in our communities who are suffering that we shortchanged hospitals, students, workers and small businesses, but gave big corporations hundreds of billions of dollars in a secretive slush fund,” said Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., a top negotiator on the package.

Democrats also said the measure provided insufficient unemployment aid — offering only three months while they have insisted on at least four — and lacked adequate funding for state and local governments, emergency food assistance and relief from student loans.

Earlier in the day, the top four congressional leaders met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to hash out differences over the package. But far from emerging with news of an agreement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who returned from San Francisco on Saturday to take part in the final stages of negotiations, said the House would pursue its own legislation.

“We’ll be introducing our own bill and hopefully, it will be compatible with what they discussed in the Senate,” Pelosi told reporters as she left a meeting in the office of Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate majority leader.

Time was running out for Congress to act. Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.