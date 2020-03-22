WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Sunday harshly criticized France for releasing an Iranian man wanted for prosecution by the United States in an apparent prisoner swap with Iran.

The State Department said it “deeply regrets” the “unilateral” French decision to release Jalal Rohollahnejad, who was the subject of a US extradition request on charges of violating American sanctions on Iran.

Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that France had failed to uphold its obligations under a joint extradition treaty and harmed the cause of justice. Rohollahnejad was released from French custody on Friday in an apparent swap for French researcher Roland Marchal who had been detained in Iran for more than eight months on charges of violating state security laws.