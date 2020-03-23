In dismissing the workers eight months earlier than promised, the complaint said, the campaign had “deprived them of promised income and health care benefits, leaving them and their families potentially uninsured in the face of a global pandemic.”

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York City, argued that the campaign had breached its contract with the at-will employees, recruiting them to work on Bloomberg’s bid under false pretenses and failing to pay them necessary overtime.

A former field organizer for Michael Bloomberg filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against his presidential campaign Monday, arguing that she and thousands of others laid off this month had been tricked into taking jobs they were told would last until November.

“People are going from a pretty generous health care benefit to projected 20 to 30 percent unemployment,” said Sally J. Abrahamson, a Washington lawyer representing the former field organizer named in the complaint, Donna Wood, who worked for Bloomberg in Miami and was laid off on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the campaign declined to comment on Monday.

Bloomberg — a multibillionaire who entered the Democratic race in late November and dropped out in early March — assembled an army of campaign workers quickly, attracting them with unusually high pay, full benefits, and the lure of campaign work through the fall, regardless of who won the Democratic nomination. He spent more than $900 million along the way and repeatedly promised to deploy his campaign in service of whoever the party ultimately selected.

But on March 9, days after he exited the race, Bloomberg’s campaign laid off field workers in all but six battleground states, asking if they were open to relocating to one of those states — Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — or if they wanted to be referred to another presidential campaign.

Last week, as he announced an $18 million donation to the Democratic National Committee in place of a new super PAC designed to help Democrats in the presidential race, Bloomberg also laid off staff members like Wood who had worked in those six states.