An Abbott spokesman confirmed that would cover abortion in most cases while the order is in place until April 21.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide order Sunday to curb the use of medical supplies that hospitals will need as they prepare for escalating infections in the spreading of COVID-19. The order bars hospitals from performing surgeries unless the patient faces an immediate risk for “serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician.”

Orders by the governors of Texas and Ohio to stop all nonessential surgeries in those states have unleashed a new battle over access to abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas antiabortion activists hailed the move amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Clinics in Ohio received letters from Republican Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday ordering them to cease all ‘‘non-essential’’ surgical abortions. Yost wrote that the procedures violate a March 17 order issued by the state health director.

Clinics, abortion rights groups, and some state lawmakers pushed back, saying abortions are both essential and time-sensitive.

“During an emergency, there is always a chance of government overreach under the guise of ‘security’ or adherence to ‘law and order,’’’ the Ohio Democratic Women’s Legislative Caucus said in a statement. “In times of national crisis, we have seen egregious acts that have circumvented our freedoms before. And make no mistake — we are seeing them today.”

Bethany McCorkle, a spokesman for Yost, said the orders sent to three clinic operators are not political.

Associated Press

Romney chides Mormons who gathered at airport

US Senator Mitt Romney on Monday criticized as “irresponsible” a weekend gathering of hundreds at a Salt Lake City airport parking garage to welcome home 900 missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints returning home from the Philippines.

Romney, other top Utah politicians, and the church itself said most of the people who showed up Sunday evening, some hugging arriving loved ones, should have heeded warnings to stay away to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Video and photos of the event showed many of those inside the parking garage standing shoulder to shoulder instead of at the recommended “social distancing” measure of 6 feet (1 meter) apart. The faith had told its members that only parents of the mostly young adult missionaries should show up at the airport to pick up their children.

Airport officials had asked for only one or two family members of each returning missionary to come and told people stay in their cars.

Associated Press

Democratic convention planners look at options

Planners for the Democratic National Convention are looking at “contingency options” in case the mid-July gathering in Milwaukee can’t take place because of the coronavirus, officials said Monday for the first time.

One person with knowledge of the discussions said Monday that “intensive scenario-planning” was taking place among officials from the Democratic National Committee, the convention committee and the Milwaukee host committee, who were all determining what to do about the convention, which is scheduled July 13-16 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Among the complicating factors are the uncertain nature of the professional basketball season and how the party’s delegates will be selected. Delegates in most states are elected to the national convention from state conventions, but many state conventions, scheduled for late spring and early summer, are also being postponed.

New York Times

Britain placed under virtual lockdown

Facing a growing storm of criticism about his laissez-faire response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday that he would place Britain under a virtual lockdown, closing all nonessential shops, banning meetings of more than two people and requiring people to stay in their homes, except for trips for food or medicine.

People who flout the new restrictions, the prime minister said, will be fined by the police.

The steps, which Johnson outlined in a televised address to the nation, bring him into alignment with European leaders such as President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who have all but quarantined their countries in a desperate bid to slow the outbreak.

The prime minister said people also could leave their houses for exercise, either alone or with family members, and he did not close parks in London, which became a symbol of Britain’s nonchalant response this weekend when they were thronged by people.

The number of confirmed cases in Britain rose to 6,650 on Monday, up from 5,683 a day earlier, while the death toll jumped by 54, to 335. British officials warn that the country is about two weeks behind Italy in the spread of the virus, suggesting that those numbers are about to balloon.

New York Times

India halts its crucial train network to try to stop virus

As India expanded its virus-containment measures and halted its train network, the country’s lifeblood, the federal government warned Monday of strict legal action for those who flout the rules.

The wholesale shutdown of India’s massive train system is unprecedented.

‘‘Please save yourself, save your family,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi, calling for states to follow the preventive measures issued by the federal government to contain the spread of the virus.

The strict legal action vowed wasn’t immediately clear. Other places have simply sent violators home, since alternatives like detention would create crowded conditions where the virus could spread.

To contain the outbreak, authorities have gradually started to lock down much of the country of 1.3 billion people, sending stock markets to record lows. Parliament adjourned its session, and India’s civil aviation authority banned all commercial flights within India starting Wednesday. International flights were kept from landing from Sunday until at least March 31.

Associated Press

South Africa to go into nationwide lockdown

South Africa, Africa’s most industrialized economy and a nation of 57 million people, will to go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days starting Thursday to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the president said Monday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the measures in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases to 402. South Africa will be the third country in Africa to close down all but essential economic activity, after Rwanda and Tunisia.

South Africa’s coronavirus cases jumped 47 percent on Monday from the day before with 128 new cases, increasing worries of exponential growth and making it the country with the most cases in Africa, taking over from Egypt.

Associated Press