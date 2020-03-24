“Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full?’’ Trump said. “You’ll have packed churches all over our country.”

Trump’s optimism contradicted the warnings of some public health officials who called for stricter — not looser — restrictions on public interactions. But federal officials suggested that advisories could be loosened in areas not experiencing widespread infection.

WASHINGTON — Even as nations from Britain to India declared nationwide economic lockdowns, President Trump said Tuesday that he “would love to have the country opened up, and just raring to go, by Easter,” April 12, less than three weeks away, a goal that top health professionals have called far too quick.

Participating in a town hall hosted by Fox News on Tuesday, he expressed outrage about having to “close the country.”

But at a late afternoon news conference, he softened his tone, saying his priority is the health and safety of the American people.

At the news conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sought to refine Trump’s Easter timeline, saying it would not pertain to hot spots like New York. There could be “flexibility in different areas” based on data, he said.

“We need to know what’s going on in those areas in the country where there isn’t an obvious outbreak,” Fauci said. “It’s a flexible situation.”

The president’s remarks came on a day in which top Democrats and Trump administration officials closed in on a deal for a $2 trillion economic stabilization plan. Wall Street cheered the progress on Capitol Hill, with the Dow Jones industrial average surging to its best day since 1933

The Dow burst 11.4 percent higher, while the more closely followed S&P 500 index leapt 9.4 percent as a wave of buying around the world interrupted what has been a brutal month of nearly nonstop selling.

Economists and investors alike are still expecting to see some dire economic numbers in the days and weeks ahead.

“Today was a good day, but we would not necessarily see this as turnaround time,” said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank.

Around the world, the Tokyo Olympics were put off to next year; India, with 1.3 billion people, or one-sixth of the Earth’s population, ordered the biggest lockdown in the world; and a flicker of hope that Italy might be turning the corner faded after officials reported an increase in new cases and deaths.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the pandemic Tuesday, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that sees 40,000 people in intensive care.

More than 400,000 people worldwide have been infected and over 18,500 have died, according to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

On Capitol Hill, congressional leaders and Trump administration officials appeared to be nearing a plan to respond to the pandemic, after agreeing to Democratic demands to add oversight requirements for a $500 billion government bailout fund for distressed companies.

Negotiators were hammering out the final details of the plan, which is aimed at delivering critical financial support to businesses forced to shut their doors and relief to American families and hospitals reeling from the rapid spread of the disease and the resulting economic disruption. With lawmakers and White House officials expressing optimism for an agreement, the measure could be enacted within days.

A crucial breakthrough came when Democrats won concessions from the Trump administration to add strict oversight over the $500 billion corporate aid fund, including installing an inspector general and a panel appointed by Congress to monitor it. The vast majority of the fund would go to the Federal Reserve to cover loans.

The measures are similar to those put in place as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the centerpiece of the Wall Street bailout enacted in 2008 to respond to the financial meltdown.

At the White House, Larry Kudlow, the top economic adviser, said there had been “great progress” on the measure, which he said was “urgently needed to bolster the economy, provide cash infusions and liquidity, and stabilize financial markets to get us through a difficult period.”

“This package will be the single largest Main Street assistance program in the history of the United States,” Kudlow added, although the vast majority of the money in the measure would go to large corporations.

The emerging compromise was a package whose sheer size and scope would have been unthinkable only a couple of weeks ago. Its cost amounted to several hundreds of billions of dollars more than the entire US federal budget for a year, and administration officials said they hoped that its effect on a battered economy would be exponentially greater, as much as an additional $4 trillion.

Democrats had balked at a version of the stimulus measure drafted by Republicans that they were concerned would give Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin too much latitude in deciding which companies could receive the funds and allow him to delay revealing the recipients until six months after the loans were disbursed. They said it would have created a secretive government slush fund controlled by the president and his top advisers, rather than a closely monitored program accountable to taxpayers.

“We have been pushing hard that any contract that the federal government makes with a company to give it loans, that we know of that contract in a very short period of time, that we can examine it,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said on the Senate floor, as he said the two sides were closing in on a deal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “real optimism that we could get something done in the next few hours” after Democrats won crucial concessions from the Trump administration.

Pelosi, of California, told Democrats on a private conference call that two remaining issues included a Democratic push to expand food assistance benefits and a disagreement over how much money should be allocated for pensions.

But the parties were whittling down remaining disputes, including how much funding to distribute to hospitals across the country. Both Pelosi and Schumer, in a separate call with Senate Democrats, said they had secured $130 billion for hospitals, $55 billion more than originally provided, people familiar with the calls said, as well as $150 billion for state and local governments.

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, who spent Monday hurling scathing criticism at Democrats for refusing to agree to allow the package to move forward, opened the Senate floor Tuesday with a more upbeat message.

“Now at last, I believe, we’re on the five-yard line,” he said, taking swipes at Democrats for dragging out the process. “It’s taken a lot of noise and a lot of rhetoric to get us here.”

The measure would also provide $1,200 direct payments to taxpayers, substantially increase jobless benefits, and send money to states struggling to weather a huge public health and economic disaster. Schumer said Republicans had agreed to extend unemployment insurance for an additional month at Democrats’ insistence, for a total of four months. The two sides had previously agreed to expand the program considerably, to include self-employed and part-time workers who traditionally have not been eligible and to cover 100% of wages to the average worker.

Under the newly negotiated terms, those already on unemployment before the crisis would also see their benefits extended 13 weeks beyond when they are currently set to run out, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the talks.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.