Now, with businesses shuttered, workers laid off, and scores more worrying about buying groceries, being evicted and getting sick, the swelling need for federal assistance has forced even conservative lawmakers to embrace government protections in a series of sweeping stimulus bills.

Throughout his term, President Trump has chipped away at the social safety net, proposing budgets that gutted housing assistance, food stamps and health insurance for the poorest Americans. When Congress rejected those cuts, the Trump administration enacted rules to make it harder to access federal benefits, such as requiring recipients to work.

Republicans are proposing sending direct cash payments of $1,200 to individual Americans, an idea that, on the surface, echoes former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s universal basic income platform. They want to bolster the unemployment insurance system after many GOP-led states spent years enacting restrictive criteria and reducing benefits.

‘‘Anybody who is a moderate-wage worker who just experienced an economic lockdown in their state is in distress. Most people don’t have savings,’’ said Robert Rector, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that guides much of the Trump administration’s policymaking.

Rector, an architect of the 1996 federal welfare overhaul that instituted work requirements under President Bill Clinton, generally opposes safety net measures that do not promote work and marriage. But he would like to see more-generous benefits for individuals and cities in crisis in response to the coronavirus — for a finite period of time.

‘‘Quite frankly, I’m willing to spend more money right now,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s a very different thing in an emergency.’’

The Families First coronavirus response package Trump signed last week dramatically expands paid sick leave and family medical leave for tens of millions of workers, provisions aimed at blunting the economic impact of the pandemic.

The United States lags behind other developed countries when it comes to providing universal health care as well as paid leave for sick workers and those who have to care for family members.

‘‘Here we had this ‘strong economy’ and all of a sudden the bubble has burst, and policymakers are scrambling to put into place basic protections other societies have,’’ said Rebecca Vallas, a senior fellow at the left-leaning Center for American Progress.

The number of people without health insurance rose to more than 27 million people in 2018, or about 8.5 percent of the country, the Census Bureau reported last fall, the latest figures available. Health-care experts attributed the rise — the first annual increase since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2009 — to the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine President Barack Obama’s signature health law. Under Trump, individuals are no longer required to have coverage, and insurers are allowed to sell cheaper plans that cover fewer medical services and don’t offer protections for people with preexisting conditions.

Under last week’s emergency spending package, the government will bear the full cost of testing for COVID-19 for all Americans, including those who are uninsured. It also raised federal spending on Medicaid and health insurance for children in low-income families.

Over the weekend, the administration said the pandemic has prompted it to consider opening a special enrollment period for private health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, which the Trump administration, Congressional Republicans and GOP-led states have been trying for years to repeal.

Trump on Sunday reiterated his commitment to repealing Obamacare when asked whether he would rethink his administration’s backing of a lawsuit to invalidate the health-care law. ‘‘What we want to do is get rid of the bad health care and put in a great health care,’’ said Trump, without specifying how he would replace the health-care law.

About a quarter of workers — more than 30 million people — do not have access to paid sick leave, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many work low-wage jobs in restaurants and retail that involve constant contact with the public.

The emergency response bill provides workers at small and midsize companies with two weeks of paid sick leave for the rest of the year.

Parents who have to stay home to care for their children amid widespread school closures would be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid family leave.

Paid family leave, which Democrats have long sought, has gained bipartisan traction in recent months, with Trump becoming the first Republican president to call for such a measure in his State of the Union address in February. His daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump has pushed hard for the policy, and the Republican-led Senate in December agreed to fund 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for federal employees, which Trump signed into law.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act includes money to help states process and cover the increasing number of unemployment insurance claims. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose 33 percent in one week to 281,000, the Labor Department reported last week. Economists predict that more than a million workers are expected to lose their jobs by the end of the month.

‘‘In any crisis, there’s a general willingness to support policies people would not support outside of the crisis, particularly for conservatives reluctant to support robust economic security systems,’’ he said. ‘‘The question will be how long that support will last.’’

Veronique de Rugy, an economist at the libertarian Mercatus Center at George Mason University, said, ‘‘Democrats have not made it a secret that this is their time to reshape our system’’ when it comes to paid sick and family leave — ‘‘the kinds of things that are more prone to be extended’’ after the coronavirus crisis subsides.