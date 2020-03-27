Thirteen days later, on March 9, Louisiana reported its first case of COVID-19. Then came another, and another. Clusters broke out in several nursing homes. The cases popping up across the state were not easily linked to each other, meaning that a galloping community spread was already underway.

There was little worry during the February festivities about the new virus that had infected a few dozen people in other parts of the country. The city’s top health official believed the flu ‘‘is far more dangerous right now than the coronavirus,’’ she told the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper.

NEW ORLEANS — More than a million dancing, singing, bead-catching celebrants packed the streets of the French Quarter and other venues across this city in the weeks leading up to the sprawling open-air party that is Mardi Gras.

A terrible realization began to dawn on residents and political leaders: The famous bonhomie of the world’s biggest free party may have helped supercharge one of the most rapid spreads of the coronavirus, which is now threatening to overwhelm Louisiana’s health care system and potentially make the state one of the next epicenters.

New Orleans’ sprawling Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, along the Mississippi River, is being converted into a massive hospital as officials prepared for thousands more patients than they could accommodate. The preparations immediately conjured images of another disaster, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when the convention center became a squalid shelter of last resort

Washington Post

Real ID enforcement extended by a year

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for Real ID enforcement by 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, postponing an already-delayed government requirement for enhanced identification to board domestic flights.

The new deadline is Oct. 1, 2021, one year from the previous date, Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said Thursday.

The extended deadline will also allow the department to work with Congress to carry out needed changes to expedite the issue of Real IDs, he said.

On Thursday, California’s Department of Motor Vehicles announced it would close all of its more than 170 field offices starting Friday.

Offices in New York, whose more than 38,000 coronavirus cases are by far the most reported in any state, closed March 21. Offices in Virginia, Texas, and Florida also closed their doors to the public last week.

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to increase security measures for state-issued personal identification cards, mainly driver’s licenses, that can be used to access airports, military bases and nuclear installations. The law was one of several steps taken by the federal government to strengthen identification procedures after Sept. 11, 2001, in part because some of the 9/11 hijackers had obtained driver’s licenses based on bogus documentation.

The rollout has been delayed many times over the years after some states complained the original deadline of 2008 was unreasonable.

New York Times

Idaho ski country hit hard by infections

BOISE, Idaho — A scenic Idaho county known as a ski-vacation haven for celebrities and the wealthy has a new, more dubious distinction: It has one of the highest per-capita rates of confirmed coronavirus infections in America.

Numbers from Johns Hopkins University on Friday show that with more than 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, Blaine County has the highest rate of cases outside New York City and its surrounding counties.

The numbers themselves are far smaller in the Idaho region than in New York City but still dire for residents. At least 14 of the cases in the rural county of roughly 22,000 people involved health care workers, and at least two people have died from COVID-19.

The county includes tony Sun Valley Resort and draws skiers and outdoor enthusiasts from around the world. It’s also known as a celebrity getaway, thanks in part to its history of famous second homeowners and vacation regulars including Ernest Hemingway, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and others. During ski season, roughly 30,000 people land at the county airport.

Associated Press

Cuomo pushing for 4,000 new hospital beds

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is seeking 4,000 more temporary hospitals beds across New York City and ordered schools closed statewide for two more weeks.

A new temporary hospital at the Javits Center is part of the state’s plan to quickly bring hospital capacity up from 53,000 beds to 140,000 beds. More temporary hospitals are planned in the suburbs and a Navy hospital ship is due to arrive Monday in New York City, a global hot spot of the outbreak.

There are already more than 6,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New York, with almost 1,600 in intensive care. The state has logged a nation-high of 519 deaths, with more than 44,000 confirmed cases.

Fearful of still falling short of hospital beds if the outbreak peaks sharply in April, Cuomo is seeking authorization from the Trump administration to add 4,000 beds spread among the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. The hospitals would be constructed at a horse track complex, a city college, an expo center, and a cruise ship terminal.

The governor also ordered schools in New York state to remain closed for another two weeks until April 15. Cuomo two weeks ago had ordered schools closed through April 1 as part of the state’s effort to slow the transmission of the outbreak.

New York City schools are closed through April 20, though officials say the city closure could last the rest of the school year.

Associated Press

UN slows Trump effort to blame China for virus

A Trump administration effort to blame China for spawning the coronavirus has stalled for now at the United Nations Security Council, with other countries focused exclusively on urging joint global action to fight the pandemic.

UN members Indonesia, Ghana, Singapore, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland are proposing that the General Assembly adopt a text calling for “international cooperation and multilateralism” and recognizing “the central role of the United Nations” in coordinating the global response to “control and contain the spread of COVID-19.”

The effort comes as the five permanent members of the council — Russia, China, UK, France, and the US — have struggled to agree on a resolution partly due to US insistence that the text include a reference to the coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China, and some comment on China being responsible for worsening the global outbreak.

Bloomberg News