When the train stopped at the station around 3:18 a.m., both workers for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority evacuated passengers. But when emergency workers arrived on the scene the operator, Garrett Goble, was found laying on the tracks, officials said. Goble, 36, was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The fire was reported as a No. 2 train pulled into the station and a transit employee, who was on the train as a passenger, told the operator that there was heavy smoke and fire in the second car of the train, said Brian McGee, a deputy chief of detectives.

NEW YORK — A subway operator was killed early Friday after a fire erupted inside a train car at a station along the northern edge of Central Park, officials said.

Police were investigating the fire and believe it may be connected to two other fires in the transit system in Manhattan, one at the 86th Street station and another at the 96th Street station, that were also reported around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

A third fire on the street level was reported later in the morning at the 116th Street station.

“We are devastated by this; this is a hard moment for New York City Transit,” Sarah Feinberg, interim president of New York City Transit, said at a news conference Friday morning.

A second subway car stopped just before pulling into the station where the train was on fire and emergency workers evacuated its passengers out of the subway tunnel through an emergency exit, Feinberg said.

Seventeen other people, including five firefighters, were injured, according to a spokesman for the New York City Fire Department. Four people were in critical condition after suffering from smoke inhalation, and another person was in serious condition, but the injuries were not life-threatening. The five firefighters suffered minor injuries.