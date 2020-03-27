‘‘I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,’’ Trump said.

His signature came just hours after the House of Representatives passed the measure by a voice vote, and less than 48 hours after it received unanimous approval from the Senate.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Friday signed a massive $2 trillion emergency spending bill into law, which policy makers hope will blunt some of the coronavirus epidemic’s economic fallout.

Now, the White House, Treasury Department, Small Business Administration, and other agencies must rush to try and flood the economy with money under the new law. The law authorizes Treasury to send $1,200 payments to millions of Americans and creates programs to disburse close to $1 trillion in business loans and guarantees to millions of large and small companies throughout the entire economy.

Advertisement

There are now roughly 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US and it has caused more than 1,300 deaths domestically, figures that have been rising rapidly. To avoid contagion, much of America has shut down. Schools have closed. Most public gatherings have been canceled. Many Americans have stopped leaving their homes, devastating millions of businesses that depend on consumer spending for their cashflow.

This led 3.3 million employees to file for unemployment benefits last week, by far the most over a seven-day span in recent American history. A number of economists believe the US economy has taken a nose dive from a period of relative economic strength to one of the worst recessions ever recorded.

To respond, the White House and Congress assembled a massive spending bill that directs money to households, businesses, cities, states, and hospitals, while seeking to buttress state unemployment programs that are overwhelmed with new filers.

The White House has promised it will swiftly implement the new law, but its economic approach to the coronavirus crisis continues to change by the day. For example, approach continues changing rapidly. For example, Trump on Friday invoked the Defense Production Act in an effort to compel General Motors to manufacture ventilators after holding back on using such a tool for more than a week.

Advertisement

Similarly, the cruise ship industry has indicated it might not qualify for any of the new emergency loans even though Trump has said multiple times that they would be beneficiaries.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised in a Fox Business interview on Friday that the Internal Revenue Service would be moving rapidly to send out payments to Americans who qualify — those with incomes under $99,000 — and that the SBA would stand up a new lending program within a week. Small businesses will have access to close to $400 billion in loans from the new legislation, which amounts to the largest economic stimulus package in the nation’s history.

‘‘We’re going to have a new program up by next Friday where banks can lend. I mean that — that would be a historic achievement that is just incredibly aggressive,’’ Mnuchin said. ‘‘This is a brand-new program the Treasury working with the SBA. We’re doing everything we can because Americans need that money now. They can’t wait for government to take three or four or six months like we normally do.’’

On direct payments to Americans, Mnuchin said: ‘‘I’ve committed that the IRS will get these direct deposits in three weeks. Again, American workers can’t wait.’’

Advertisement

But there are a number of logistical hurdles that the Trump administration will be scrambling to resolve. For example, officials can send electronic payments to households that have bank accounts on file with the IRS, such as those who have in the past received tax refunds. But the IRS is expected to send millions of other people checks in the mail, a process that could take much longer.

The legislation passed the House in dramatic fashion, approved on an overwhelming voice vote by lawmakers who’d been forced to return to Washington by a GOP colleague who had insisted on a quorum being present. Some lawmakers came from New York and other places where residents are supposed to be sheltering at home.

The procedural move by Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, drew bipartisan fury, including from Trump, who derided him over Twitter as a ‘‘grandstander’’ who should be tossed out of the Republican Party.

Massie, who opposes the legislation because it adds to the deficit, insisted over Twitter that he’d ‘‘sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution’’ and was simply doing his duty. The Constitution specifies that a quorum — or majority of the House — should be present for legislative business, but that is rarely enforced.

Anticipating Massie’s move, leaders of both parties had urged lawmakers to return to the Capitol if they could, and many reluctantly complied, boarding red-eyes or early flights, or in some cases embarking on long drives. Some came from New York even though people there have been urged to quarantine for 14 days if they leave.

Advertisement

‘‘Today, as we have all acknowledged, our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the worst pandemic in over 100 years,’’ said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat.

‘‘The American people deserve a government-wide, visionary, evidence-based response to address these threats to their lives and their livelihoods, and they need it now.’’

As House debate drew to a close, congressional leaders urged lawmakers to file into the galleries overlooking the House floor — where the public usually sits — in order to attempt to maintain social distancing among the well over 200 lawmakers present.

Then the vote was called, and Massie sought recognition. ‘‘Mr. Speaker, I came here to make sure our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent in an empty chamber, and I request a recorded vote.’’

Massie’s request was denied as members asked to stand up to back him up remained seated. He asserted that there was not a quorum, but presiding from the chair Representative Anthony Brown. a Maryland Democrat, deemed a quorum present.

Brown then gaveled the vote shut, and cheers erupted on both sides.

Members hurried to the exits, and with the Senate already out of session at least through April 21 — barring the need for urgent legislative action — the House, too, will now recess for an undetermined period.

Many were furious at Massie.

‘‘It’s an act of vanity and selfishness that goes beyond comprehension,’’ said Rep. Dan Kildee, a Michigan Democrat, saying Massie was putting people’s health at risk and forcing the House to model poor public health procedures. ‘‘He should be ashamed of himself and the country should scorn him.’’

Advertisement

Three members have now tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and a number of others were quarantined after showing symptoms or coming into contact with potentially infected individuals.