To protect businesses and individuals from sharply higher rates, he supports a temporary federal program that would cover some of these costs.

“Health plans went into 2020 with no hint of coronavirus on the horizon,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California — a state insurance marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act — which conducted the analysis.

With so much still uncertain about how widespread hospitalizations for coronavirus patients will be around the United States, a new analysis says premiums could increase as much as 40 percent next year if the pandemic results in millions of Americans needing hospital stays.

“No insurer, no state, planned and put money away for something of this significance,” Lee said.

So far, some 94,000 people have become infected in the United States, according to official counts, and at least 1,400 have died. In New York state alone, nearly 1,600 patients were in intensive-care units as of Friday morning and the numbers have been rising all week.

Lee’s organization estimated the total cost to the commercial insurance market, which represents the coverage currently offered to 170 million workers and individuals through private health plans. The analysis does not include costs for people enrolled in government programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

Depending on how many people need care, insurers, employers, and individuals could face anywhere from $34 billion to $251 billion in additional expenses from the testing and treatment of COVID-19. according to the analysis. At the high end, the virus would add 20 percent or more to current costs of roughly $1.2 trillion a year.

“There’s a lot we don’t know,” Lee said. “These are ranges.”

Insurers and employers are already prodding Congress to consider helping them pay for the crisis by setting up a special reinsurance program that would cover the most expensive medical claims. The federal government would fund the program to lower the amount being paid by employers and insurers.

While insurers have enjoyed strong profits in recent years, they say the cost of the pandemic could be overwhelming, especially to employers and workers already struggling to pay for coverage.

Without help lowering their costs by having the government pay for the most expensive hospital stays, Lee warned that insurers are likely to seek rates that are double their additional costs from the virus. If their costs go up 20 percent, Lee says rates could jump as much as 40 percent in 2021.

Rate increase requests still might be difficult for some states and consumers to swallow. The nation’s largest insurers, which include giant for-profit companies like Anthem, CVS Health, and UnitedHealth, reported billions of dollars in profits last year, and analysts say these companies have abundant capital to absorb any losses because of the pandemic. Since the enactment of the Affordable Care Act, health care inflation has remained in the single digits.

Increases in medical costs of 3 percent to 4 percent “would be manageable by most insurers,” concluded a recent analysts at S&P Global Ratings. If costs were to go up by 10 percent to 12 percent, the analysts say the stress on the companies would be greater, with insurers reporting losses and forced to use their capital reserves to pay claims.

But some actuaries are predicting costs are likely to be much lower.

And others are coming up with estimates that are lower because they have different assumptions about how many people might be hospitalized and whether that would be offset by the declines in medical care for other illnesses or surgeries as people stay home and elective procedures are postponed indefinitely.

How employers and insurers will ultimately react to any spike in costs is also unclear. While health care costs have historically risen by double digits in any given year, companies have been caught off guard by the dramatic change in circumstances.