Assistant ministers and worshippers who stood outside the front doors and in the parking lot of Life Tabernacle told news reporters to leave, saying cameras would not be allowed on the property and they had been told not to talk to the news media. They went inside without further comment.

An estimated 500 people of all ages filed inside the mustard-yellow and beige Life Tabernacle church in Central, a city of nearly 29,000 outside Baton Rouge.

CENTRAL, La. — Hundreds of worshippers attended services at a Louisiana church on Sunday, flouting a ban on large gatherings, angering neighbors, and seemingly turning a deaf ear to their governor, who once again warned that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed with new cases of the coronavirus.

Briefly commenting Sunday in the church’s parking lot, Timothy Spell, father of Pastor Tony Spell, said Life Tabernacle has a right to assembly, is not forcing anyone to attend services, is not breaking any laws, and will continue to hold services at the church.

More than 3,500 Louisiana residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and more than 150 of them have died, according to state figures released Sunday. Deaths included that of the first federal prison inmate, a man with “serious preexisting conditions” who was being held in Oakdale, La., the US Bureau of Prisons said Saturday.

The virus has killed seven of more than 160 people diagnosed with the disease in East Baton Rouge Parish, where the church is located, according to state figures.

People who violate the ban are being selfish and “grossly irresponsible,” Governor John Bel Edwards said Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. They ‘‘take the time and attention of first responders and make it much more likely that this disease will continue to spread,” he said.

Associated Press

Legislatures meet remotely, limit public as virus spreads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Members of the Arkansas House met in a college basketball arena, spaced out among 5,600 seats, as they voted on ways to cover a budget shortfall caused by the coronavirus punch to the economy.

When South Dakota lawmakers convene Monday to consider 10 emergency bills, it won’t be inside their familiar chambers. Instead, they will be speaking and voting via a video call system.

This is not government as usual.

In state capitols across the United States, lawmakers have ditched decorum and sidestepped traditional public meeting requirements in a rush to pass legislation funding the fight against the coronavirus and aiding residents affected by the widespread shutdown of commerce.

“Social distancing” mandates intended to slow the spread of the virus have upended life for millions of Americans and also have led lawmakers to scrap centuries-old rules about the way they conduct work.

“It is an enormous shift, probably the biggest change to Vermont’s democracy since we were founded as a state,” Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson told reporters as the chamber adopted new rules for remote voting.

Vermont lawmakers have voted with a verbal yes or no from assigned seats in a closely packed chamber. That changed this past week, when they adopted an emergency rule allowing members to spread out through the visitors’ galleries to keep a germ-safe distance from each other.

The next time they are in full session, Vermont lawmakers will be spread out through the entire state, testing a still-to-be-designed remote voting system.

Minnesota’s legislative proceedings typically are both open to the public and live-streamed. But House members used a series of private conference calls, instead of public committee hearings, to develop a $330 million coronavirus response bill that was swiftly approved Thursday.

In Pennsylvania this week, most House members took advantage of new rules to stay away from the chamber as they passed legislation delaying the state’s primary elections because of coronavirus concerns.

Ohio lawmakers altered both their attire and location this past week as they approved emergency coronavirus legislation extending absentee voting and tax deadlines, allowing distance learning for schools, and letting recent nursing graduates immediately starting working.

House members were assigned to eight separate rooms during deliberations to comply with social distancing, then walked briefly onto the House floor to cast a voice vote. Many of the senators who came to the Capitol dressed informally after Republican Senate President Larry Obhof discouraged business attire, “which is cleaned less frequently than casual clothing.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson had suggested lawmakers could meet “on a football field” or “out here on the parking lot” of the Capitol, if necessary, to abide by social distancing while passing a bill authorizing coronavirus spending.

Associated Press

New York State nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths

NEW YORK — New York state’s coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. The state accounts for more than 40 percent of coronavirus deaths in the United States.

Figures released Sunday morning showed 678 coronavirus deaths in the city, which continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. The city had 161 deaths in a 24-hour period spanning Saturday to Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

New Yorkers are hearing a constant wail of sirens as weary ambulance crews respond to a record volume of 911 calls, many from people experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.

The city’s ambulances are responding to about 6,000 calls a day — more than 50 percent more than average. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Sunday that the last five days have been the busiest stretch in the history of the city’s EMS operation.

“This is unprecedented,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said he has asked the federal government to deliver 400 more ventilators to city hospitals by Wednesday and warned that without reinforcements the city will run out of masks, gowns, and other hospital supplies in a week.

With the expected peak of cases in the city still two to three weeks away, de Blasio said Sunday that he has asked the US military to aid in sending needs new waves of doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel to the city.

Cuomo said Sunday that more than 76,000 health professionals, including many who’ve recently retired from the field, have volunteered to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

The USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, and a full medical staff, is scheduled to arrive in the city on Monday. It will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients to free up space in city hospitals to deal with the disease.

Associated Press

