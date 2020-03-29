A tornado cut through the heart of Jonesboro, Ark., Saturday evening, leaving 22 people with minor injuries and damaging a mall, local businesses and an airport, according to authorities.

“It’s been a long night, but we are slowly getting things put back together,” Jeff Presley, the city’s E-911 director, said. “We have a path of damage that reaches about 4 miles through the city. We got several buildings beyond repair.”

Two of those injured were hospitalized overnight, and there were no fatalities.