A tornado cut through the heart of Jonesboro, Ark., Saturday evening, leaving 22 people with minor injuries and damaging a mall, local businesses and an airport, according to authorities.
“It’s been a long night, but we are slowly getting things put back together,” Jeff Presley, the city’s E-911 director, said. “We have a path of damage that reaches about 4 miles through the city. We got several buildings beyond repair.”
Two of those injured were hospitalized overnight, and there were no fatalities.
Authorities, including the National Guard and the Arkansas Forestry Commission, searched damaged buildings and visited homes Sunday.
At the news conference, Sheriff Marty Boyd of Craighead County said “how lucky we are in Jonesboro; casualties could be so much worse than what we’ve seen.”
