ATLANTA — The grand jury records from the 1946 lynching of two black couples in Georgia cannot be released despite their historical significance, a federal court said.

The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled, 8-4, that federal judges don’t have authority to disclose grand jury records for reasons other than those provided for in the rules governing grand jury secrecy.

Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and Mae Murray Dorsey were riding in a car in July 1946 when a mob stopped them at Moore’s Ford Bridge, overlooking the Apalachee River. The mob dragged the sharecroppers to the river and shot them to death.