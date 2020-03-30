WASHINGTON —The Justice Department is investigating stock trades made by at least one member of Congress as the United States braced for the pandemic threat of coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The investigation is being coordinated with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is looking at the trades of at least one lawmaker, Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

As head of the Intelligence Committee, Burr received frequent briefings and reports on the threat of the virus.