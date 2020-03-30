Navy officials do not plan to treat people with coronavirus aboard the Comfort. The mission is to take patients with other medical problems to relieve New York hospitals overrun by virus patients. But it is not as if the ship’s medical personnel can quarantine patients for two weeks before they accept them on board for treatment.

But in sending a Navy hospital ship to join the battle against a pandemic, military officials have taken a huge and calculated risk: Can a ship, the type of vessel where viruses have been shown to spread with frightening ease, actually remain safe from the infection raging just outside?

WASHINGTON — The enormous hospital ship USNS Comfort arrived in New York Harbor on Monday morning, a gleaming white beacon of hope for a besieged city as it fights the novel coronavirus.

Navy officials insist that they are doing everything short of Saran-wrapping the ship to try to keep it virus-free.

That has meant almost sequestering the ship’s crew of 1,200 for the past two weeks to lessen their chances of contracting the virus, Captain Joseph O’Brien, commodore of Task Force New York City, said. The ship closed its workout rooms days ago, and the crew members have been practicing social distancing — at least, as much as they can in the confined quarters of a ship.

But there remain challenges.

Navy officials acknowledge that it will be extremely difficult to ensure no one with coronavirus gets on board. The ship’s crew will not be allowed off the ship.

With 12 operating rooms, 1,000 hospital beds, radiology services, a laboratory, pharmacy, and CT scanner, the Comfort is its own fully-staffed hospital.

New York Times

Virus hits Detroit, a city that has seen crisis before

DETROIT — It has seen its population plummet, houses fall to ruin, and the largest municipal bankruptcy in the nation. Now another crisis has descended on Detroit: the coronavirus.

In less than two weeks, 35 people with the coronavirus have died in Detroit. The police chief has tested positive for the virus, and more than 500 police officers are in quarantine. On Sunday morning, the city’s downtown, a center of Detroit’s post-bankruptcy resurgence, was quiet and mostly deserted.

The virus could place a unique burden on Detroit, a city of 670,000 people where 3 of 10 residents live in poverty, a large number have asthma and other chronic diseases, and hospitals are already overwhelmed.

By Monday afternoon, with more than 6,500 cases, Michigan was third in known cases among the states, behind New York and New Jersey. Across the state, at least 196 residents have died, placing Michigan fourth across the nation in deaths from the virus.

New York Times

Outbreak at Marine Corps boot camp infects dozens

A coronavirus outbreak has infected dozens of Marine recruits and staff members at the service’s East Coast recruit training center, prompting the suspension of additional arrivals for the foreseeable future, defense officials said Monday.

The cases at Parris Island, S.C., emerged following a ‘‘wave in testing’’ over the weekend, a defense official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. One official said there are at least 20 positive cases, and another said there are believed to be a few dozen but less than 50.

The outbreak could mark the Defense Department’s largest yet. Defense officials have said that dozens of sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the virus while on deployment in the Pacific, forcing a stop last week for treatment in Guam.

The Marine Corps acknowledged the suspension of new recruits arriving at Parris Island but did not detail how many cases have emerged following a Pentagon decision last week to not provide specific information about coronavirus cases from individual bases and units.

Marine officials said in a statement that the service is taking steps to ‘‘protect its recruits, recruit training personnel, their families, and the communities where they live and serve by temporarily suspending the shipping of new recruits’’ to Parris Island.

Washington Post

Pastor arrested for violating rules amid virus outbreak

TAMPA — Florida officials have arrested the pastor of a megachurch after detectives say he held two Sunday services with hundreds of people and violated a safer-at-home order in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to jail records, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon in Hernando County, where he lives. He was charged with unlawful assembly and violation of a public health emergency order. Bail was set at $500, according to the jail’s website, and he was released after posting bond.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news conference Monday that he negotiated with Howard-Browne’s attorney to turn himself in to authorities in Hernando County. His church is located in Tampa.

Howard-Browne isn’t alone in refusing to curtail in-person worship services despite public health orders designed to stop the virus from spreading. Churches in Ohio, Kentucky, and Louisiana have continued to invite worshippers in recent days as at least a half-dozen states offer some degree of exemption for faith in their orders to shutter nonessential activity during the pandemic.

Chronister said his command staff met with The River at Tampa Bay Church leaders about the danger they are putting themselves — and their congregation — in by not maintaining appropriate social distancing, but Howard-Browne held the services. The sheriff’s office also placed a digital sign on the road near the church driveway that said “practice social distancing.”

“Shame on this pastor, their legal staff, and the leaders of this staff for forcing us to do our job. That’s not what we wanted to do during a declared state of emergency,” Chronister said. “We are hopeful that this will be a wakeup call.’’

Associated Press