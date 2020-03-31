The Trump administration contends that the wall will help prevent the spread of the virus into the United States from Mexico, though epidemiologists and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say such a barrier would not mitigate the outbreaks already occurring in every state.

Around the country, some states have cut back on construction activity to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and hotels and restaurants in many cities have closed. But here in Arizona, the federal government is embarking on a frenetic new phase of construction of the border wall.

AJO, Arizona — Motels, mobile home camps and Airbnbs in this small Arizona border town are full up. Work crews stream into eateries for takeout orders. License plates on trucks parked outside the crowded laundromat come from as far away as Alaska.

Advertisement

The intensification of construction during the pandemic is raising fears among residents of Ajo and other nearby border communities that the growing influx of workers increases their risk of exposure. Some disease specialists in Arizona are warning that workers clustered in tight quarters along the border could spread the virus around the country when they return to their families.

“This administration’s priority is to get the wall done. The rest of us might as well be damned,” said Maria Singleton, 57, an Ajo resident who has documented in Facebook posts how wall construction is affecting the town — with traffic, noise, dust and, now, new worries about getting sick.

The busy scenes around Ajo are among the many signs of relatively brisk business in Arizona, which until Monday had been one of a shrinking number of states where governors had opted against issuing stay-at-home orders. In fact, Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, prohibited county and city officials in Arizona from declaring their own shelter-in-place orders.

Advertisement

But the governor changed course Monday after the mayors of several large cities, including Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff, wrote a letter urging him to “learn from the unfolding events in our sister states” and issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

Ducey issued a directive preventing people from leaving their homes except for food, medicine, exercise and other “essential activities.”

He said the order, which allows police officers to warn violators before citing them, was aimed at ensuring there would be sufficient capacity in Arizona’s health care system for infected patients. Ducey is still allowing businesses to remain open if they are considered essential, which in Arizona includes golf courses, nail salons and pawnshops.

The state is facing a surge in coronavirus cases. Pima County, which includes small outposts like Ajo as well as the city of Tucson, had 187 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, with six fatalities. Across the state, at least 20 people are known to have died from COVID-19 and more than 1,100 have tested positive for the virus.

The new wall construction in southern Arizona is part of a wider plan to expand fencing along the 1,100-mile border, a signature goal of President Donald Trump’s.

The Department of Homeland Security announced plans this month to build or replace more than 91 miles of barriers along the border between Arizona and Mexico. Authorities are also planning to build 86 miles of wall along stretches of the border in other states.

Ajo, a haven for artists and retirees that draws snowbirds in the winter from around the United States, is far removed from most of the coronavirus hot spots in the country, and seemingly ill-prepared for any outbreak.

Advertisement

The town’s hospital, founded by the Phelps Dodge Corp. in the days when Ajo was a copper mining town, lies abandoned; a small clinic now provides basic health care.

So far, there appears to be no plan to slow down construction. Raini Brunson, a spokeswoman for the US Army Corps of Engineers, said the agency was following “government and CDC guidelines” to determine how best to proceed with the work.

“As the guidance changes, decisions will be made as to how contractor employees will be affected,” Brunson said in a statement.

Kiewit Corp., the Nebraska construction giant that has hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts to build the wall near Ajo and other stretches along the border, said it had taken steps to protect workers, including having support personnel work from home, reorganizing work crews, sanitizing shared equipment, and screening employees for virus symptoms.

“This is an unprecedented situation, and we are updating our policies, procedures and guidance to workers daily as the situation evolves,” said Angela Nemeth, a Kiewit spokeswoman. Nemeth said there were no known cases of company workers on the border wall testing positive for the coronavirus.

The outbreak has been seized on as new ammunition for Trump in his long-standing effort to justify the border barrier.

“We will do everything in our power to keep the infection and those carrying the infection from entering our country,” he said at a campaign rally in February.

Advertisement

But epidemiologists say that a wall would do little or nothing to stop the virus, which initially entered the country via infected travelers who arrived on airplanes and cruise ships.

“I’ll be blunt: We already have so many outbreaks around the country and so much community transmission that the wall is meaningless for preventing spread of the virus,” said Tara C. Smith, an epidemiologist at Kent State University in Ohio.