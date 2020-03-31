Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is helping to lead the effort, said of the lower projection, ‘‘As sobering a number as that is, we should be prepared for it.”

The projections were presented during a White House briefing Tuesday. They suggest that, if no social distancing measures had been put in place across the country, between 1.5 million to 2.2 million people would have died.

WASHINGTON — The White House projects that between 100,000 to 240,000 people in the United States will die from the coronavirus pandemic if social distancing measures continue to be followed.

In New York, more than 300 New Yorkers died from the virus in the last 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday as temporary hospital beds were made available to help relieve the stress on inundated city hospitals.

City officials said 250 more ambulances and 500 paramedics and EMTs are headed to New York to help manage record numbers of calls for assistance.

Deaths from the coronavirus continued to climb steeply across the state, topping 1,500 by Tuesday, according to Cuomo. The deaths announced Tuesday included the first fatality of a person under 18 years old.

The New York City region continues to be a hotspot for the virus, accounting for the lion’s share of the state’s 75,795 confirmed cases.

The outbreak hit close to home for the governor, who spoke of his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, testing positive for the disease.

A temporary hospital built inside a New York City convention center began accepting patients, and a nearby Navy hospital ship was expected to take in patients as well.

Beds at the Jacob Javits Convention Center and the USNS Comfort are designed to take pressure off New York City hospitals as coronavirus cases spike. The combined 2,000 beds were added to handle non-coronavirus patients.

There were more than 10,900 people in New York hospitalized for COVID-19, with at least 2,700 in intensive care.

Associated Press

Cruise boat, hit by outbreak, stuck in Fla. political tussle

MIAMI — Passengers from an ill-fated South American cruise are eager to disembark once they reach Florida, but Governor Ron DeSantis said the state’s health care resources are already stretched too thin to take on another ship’s coronavirus caseload. The Coast Guard said Tuesday the decision would be made in Washington if authorities can’t agree.

With the Zaandam and Rotterdam ships arriving as early as Wednesday and at least two people on board needing emergency attention, a “unified command” of state, local, and federal officials will be asked to approve a detailed docking plan requiring the cruise line, Holland America, to handle all medical issues without impacting South Florida’s already-stressed hospitals.

Two of the four deaths on board the Zaandam have been blamed on COVID-19, and the cruise company says nine people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Holland America said the Rotterdam took on nearly 1,400 people who appear to be healthy from its sister ship, leaving 450 guests and 602 crew members on the Zaandam, including more than 190 who said they are sick. More than 300 US citizens are on both ships combined.

The governor said he had been in contact with the White House about diverting them.

“We cannot afford to have people who are not even Floridians dumped into South Florida using up those valuable resources,” DeSantis told Fox News on Monday.

Associated Press

White House reconsiders guidelines on masks

Should healthy people be wearing masks when they’re outside to protect themselves and others?

Both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have repeatedly said that ordinary citizens do not need to wear masks unless they are sick and coughing. And as health care workers around the world face shortages of N95 masks and protective gear, public health officials have warned people not to hoard masks.

But those official guidelines may be shifting.

On Monday during the coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump was asked whether Americans should wear nonmedical masks. “That’s certainly something we could discuss,” he said. “It could be something like that for a limited period of time.”

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, confirmed in an interview with National Public Radio on Monday that the agency was reviewing its guidelines on who should wear masks. Citing new data that show high rates of transmission from people who are infected but show no symptoms, he said the guidance on mask wearing was “being critically re-reviewed, to see if there’s potential additional value for individuals that are infected or individuals that may be asymptomatically infected.”

The coronavirus is probably three times as infectious as the flu, Redfield said. The proportion of people who are infected but asymptomatic — for 48 hours or so before showing any signs of fever, cough, or other signs of the disease — may be as high as 25 percent, he said.

A federal official said Tuesday the CDC’s review of mask wearing for the public stemmed from a request by the White House coronavirus task force, which is leaning toward recommending it.

One concern, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, voiced in an interview with CNN, is that such a recommendation could cause even worse shortages of N95 and other medical masks for health care workers, who need them most.

New York Times

Aircraft carrier captain asks for crew’s isolation on Guam

The captain of an American aircraft carrier grappling with a coronavirus outbreak made an unusual appeal to the Navy to move thousands of sailors into quarantine on shore, illustrating the difficulty of containing the virus on crowded military vessels.

In a March 30 letter first made public by the San Francisco Chronicle, Captain Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, asked that 90 percent of the ship’s crew of more than 4,000 sailors be moved into isolation on Guam, where the ship has been located since a spate of coronavirus infections emerged on his ship.

‘‘Decisive action is required,’’ he wrote. ‘‘We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die.’’

Washington Post