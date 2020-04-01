Even former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee, has said “it’s hard to envision” his party’s convention taking place as planned in July. “The fact is, it may have to be different,” he said during an appearance on MSNBC Tuesday night.

Democrats, by contrast, are mired in uncertainty. Access to their convention arena in Milwaukee is contingent on the state of the NBA playoffs, and they won’t have an undisputed nominee until at least early June, while state parties scramble to rewrite rules governing delegate selection.

WASHINGTON — Taking their cue from President Trump, Republicans at every level of the party are pushing ahead with plans to put on their national convention this summer and provide Trump the kind of gauzy coronation he seeks.

Advertisement

Both parties are finding every aspect of their national convention planning upended by the coronavirus pandemic, but the Republicans’ late-August convention slot — five weeks after the Democratic dates — and their near-unanimity behind Trump have them in far greater alignment than their rivals.

“The bottom line is, the show must go on,” said Justin Riemer, the counsel for the Republican National Committee. “The party is so unified, and that goes all the way down; these processes start sometimes at the precinct level. Everyone is playing from the same sheet of music.”

The disparate approaches extend in some cases to the state level, most evident in Texas, where Republicans have moved their state convention to later in the summer, while Democrats last week canceled theirs and are looking into conducting a half-day virtual event instead.

Many state Republican leaders acknowledge the threat from the virus and are in the process of weighing whether to move conventions online, but Trump has so far been adamant that the national convention proceed as planned. And a campaign and party committee that faithfully follow Trump’s lead have adopted that party line, with no talk yet of canceling the event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Still, throughout the pandemic, Trump has taken overly optimistic positions — like his announcement that he wanted to reopen the country for business by Easter — only to have to back down when confronted with reality, often leaving staff members scrambling to react.

Democratic officials have tried tamping down speculation about the increasing likelihood that the national convention won’t take place as planned. Seema Nanda, the party’s chief executive, recently urged state chairmen not to speak publicly about that possibility, according to multiple state party leaders who were on the call.

Biden’s comments Tuesday night, however, acknowledged the challenge of proceeding with an in-person convention. Nor are party leaders making the kind of assertive pronouncements about the political calendar the way the president is.

The DNC has the legal right to use the Fiserv Forum, the home arena of the Milwaukee Bucks, during the four scheduled days of the convention, July 13-16. But the agreement stipulates that convention planners can’t begin retrofitting the 17,000-seat venue until after the Bucks are finished in the playoffs — which, if the NBA’s season restarts, could last into mid-July. The team had the best record in the league when the season was suspended.

Past national conventions have required three to four weeks to build stages and turn arenas used for basketball and hockey into a setting made for a nationally televised political extravaganza.

Advertisement

“If we’re fortunate enough to host the convention and playoffs, we’ll figure out how to make it work,” said Alex Lasry, a senior Bucks official who led Milwaukee’s convention bid. “These will be two of our biggest events, so we’re going to figure it out, make them successful and put Milwaukee on the map.”

Rewriting a convention plan on the fly is far easier for a party with a presumptive nominee and no possibility of challenges on the floor, which can be pesky issues under normal circumstances. Trump’s allies on the RNC have seen to it over his three years in office that anyone who might be a dissenting voice in Charlotte — where the NBA team that plays in the convention arena is far out of playoff contention — is kept away from important roles in the party or its convention.

“The 2020 Republican convention is going to be the coronation of Trump,” said Scott Reed, senior political strategist for the US Chamber of Commerce, who also directed preparations for the Republican convention in 1996.

Reed said he saw little downside to hosting a virtual convention, if it comes to that.

“Trump’s four most favorite political words are ‘never been done before,’” he said. “It doesn’t mean you wouldn’t give a major address, but you could really focus it on the six battleground states and highlight events in those states throughout the evening.”

While Republicans have little to debate at their convention, Democrats are bracing for fights. Allies of Senator Bernie Sanders, who remains in the race despite Biden’s commanding advantage, are encouraging him to keep going to accumulate more delegates. That would enable him to influence the platform and rules discussions, debates that animated the 2016 Democratic convention.

Advertisement

Larry Cohen, a longtime Sanders ally who is chairman of Our Revolution, the political organization that sprung from the 2016 Sanders campaign, published an op-ed Monday in the liberal magazine In These Times warning that if Sanders drops out, his allies may not win any seats on the powerful rules and platform committees at the convention. That prospect, he wrote, could lead to the party resurrecting the power of superdelegates for the 2024 primary election, an arrangement Sanders denounced in 2016 and fought vigorously to change.

“There are a lot of people who are supporting me, and we have a strong grassroots movement who believe that we have got to stay in in order to continue the fight,” Sanders said during a Monday appearance on Seth Meyers’s late-night TV show.