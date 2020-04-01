To hand someone a box of groceries that includes food provided by the government, food banks must collect information — typically name, address, household size, and income, which has to be below a threshold set by each state. But the process can take several minutes and has created a dangerous speed bump.

Yet the US Department of Agriculture has dragged its feet in approving requests from states to speed up the distribution by lessening the paperwork, appearing not to understand the depth of the economic crisis hitting the country, say officials in affected states.

WASHINGTON — As hours-long lines form at food banks across the country, staff and volunteers handing over emergency staples have been required to collect information from those in need through extended conversations that threaten to violate the guidance of health officials about minimizing contact with others.

Advertisement

At least four states have tried to suspend this intake process by asking the USDA to let them distribute food using disaster protocols, as often happens after a hurricane. USDA initially pushed back, said food bank officials in some states. Under pressure — including a barrage of bipartisan pleas from Pennsylvania — US officials on Friday approved disaster plans for Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Virginia that will ease the process for them for about a month. It is considering a plan from Ohio, and more states are expected to submit their own plans. The USDA is refusing, however, to lift the rules in states that have not formally submitted requests.

‘‘It just, it defies logic,’’ said Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. ‘‘We are addressing unprecedented circumstances . . . This should be a national declaration. I can’t believe that I’m wasting time, bureaucrats are wasting time, my colleagues are wasting time, trying to plead our cases.’’

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the USDA said its Food and Nutrition Service has been ‘‘reviewing requests on an ongoing basis and is working closely with states to maximize available assistance.’’

The USDA said income eligibility requirements ‘‘cannot be waived.’’ But under the national emergency declared by President Trump March 13, USDA gained the authority to approve state requests for ‘‘disaster household distribution’’ of food — a program that does not require the same level of documentation required under normal circumstances. In evaluating requests, USDA officials have to make sure there is enough food in storage to meet the expected demand and that the supply can be replenished.

Even as donations of money have increased, many orders placed by food banks were canceled as suppliers struggled to keep up with panic buying. Donations of food from grocery stores often decreased, making many food banks even more reliant on federal supplies.

The number of volunteers has also fallen, especially as retirees or those with health conditions were urged to stay at home. In Ohio and Louisiana, National Guard members have been dispatched to help assemble boxes of food and distribute them. Pennsylvania has set up large central packing plant for food banks in Harrisburg.

‘‘We don’t have PPE,’’ said Hamler-Fugitt, of personal protective equipment. ‘‘I don’t have masks and gloves . . . because we want to make sure that our health professionals have that.’’