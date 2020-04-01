But, the Internal Revenue Service posted a notice on its website on Monday, instructing Social Security recipients to file a ‘‘simple’’ tax return, which will be available soon.

Many lawmakers and advocates for the poor say filing a tax return shouldn’t be necessary for people on Social Security since the government already knows how to send this population monthly checks. The $2.2 trillion aid package said that if someone has not filed a 2019 or 2018 tax return, the US Treasury should get their information from Social Security, if applicable.

The Trump administration is requiring Americans on Social Security to file a tax return to receive the $1,200 coronavirus payment, an added step that is causing confusion and could prevent millions from easy access to relief.

‘‘People who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return to receive an economic impact payment,’’ the IRS said. ‘‘Low-income taxpayers, senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and individuals with disabilities who are otherwise not required to file a tax return will not owe tax.’’

A request to the Treasury Department for comment about the discrepancy was not returned. Democrats are upset that the Trump administration isn’t doing more to help ensure as many Americans as possible get these payments during this national health emergency.

‘‘My colleagues and I strongly urge Treasury Secretary [Steven] Mnuchin and Social Security Administrator [Andrew] Saul to find a solution that will allow vulnerable groups to receive these funds automatically, without needing to file an additional return,’’ said Representative Richard E. Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Senators Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Sherrod Brown of Ohio led a group of 41 senators, including Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey of Massachusetts, calling for the Treasury Department and Social Security Administration to ensure that all Social Security beneficiaries will automatically receive the direct assistance included in the CARES Act without having to file tax returns.

More than 15 million Americans on Social Security do not file an annual tax return because their income is so low they don’t have to fill it out, according to the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. During the last recession, when the US government sent most Americans a stimulus check and required a filed tax return to get it, 3.5 million Social Security recipients were left out because they never sent in a tax return, according to Treasury’s own 2008 analysis.

There is concern even more people could fail to file during the pandemic. Many older Americans are worried about their health and safety, and it’s harder to get help with a tax return when someone is stuck at home.

‘‘There is no need for Treasury to require those millions of Social Security recipients to file,’’ said Chye-Ching Huang, a tax expert at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. ‘‘We just hope it’s a misunderstanding and they clear it up quickly. It’s a really simple fix.’’

Congress and Treasury wanted to get the money out as quickly as possible, so they largely based the rules governing who gets the payments on the standards used in 2008.