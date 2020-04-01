The US has recorded about 200,000 infections and about 4,400 deaths, with New York City accounting for about 1 out of 4 dead.

As hot spots flared around the US in places like New Orleans and Southern California, the nation’s biggest city was the hardest hit of them all, with bodies loaded onto refrigerated morgue trucks by gurney and forklift outside overwhelmed hospitals, in full view of passing motorists.

NEW YORK — New York authorities rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers Wednesday as the statewide death toll from the coronavirus doubled in 72 hours to more than 1,900 and the wail of ambulances in the otherwise eerily quiet streets of the city became the heartbreaking soundtrack of the crisis.

More than 80,000 people have volunteered as medical reinforcements in New York, including recent retirees, health care professionals taking a break from their regular jobs, and people between gigs.

Governor Andrew Cuomo moved to close the city’s playgrounds because of too much crowding, but people can still use wide-open green spaces as long as they stay 6 feet apart.

Louisiana and Georgia have the six counties with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country per capita, followed by New York County in seventh place, according to data presented by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward at a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, there were more than 8,200 cases and at least 180 deaths in California, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University. Michigan, which has 30 million fewer residents, had about 7,600 cases and at least 259 deaths.

Public schools in California will remain closed through the end of the school year and graduation ceremonies are canceled, but students will finish their classes online, Governor Gavin Newsom announced during a news briefing Wednesday.

Associated Press

95% of US counties now report at least one virus case

More than 6 in 10 Americans live in counties where people have died from the coronavirus, and about 95 percent live in places reporting at least one case, according to a Washington Post analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

At the population level, in other words, the virus is almost literally everywhere, turning the epidemic into a crisis directly impacting the lives of nearly every single person in the United States.

The first coronavirus case in the US was confirmed on Jan. 20 in a man in Snohomish County, Wash., who had recently visited the epicenter of the global pandemic in Wuhan, China. In just over two months, the virus has spread to more than 2,000 counties representing at least 95 percent of the US population, according to tracking data maintained by Johns Hopkins.

Washington Post

Florida governor relents, issues stay-at-home order

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis mandated a 30-day stay-at-home order for the state Wednesday, requiring that its nearly 21 million residents stay indoors unless they are pursuing essential services or activities. His executive order will take effect midnight Thursday.

The Republican governor took heavy criticism from state lawmakers for refusing to enact such an order until this week, even as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases have nearly surpassed 7,000 in the state, including at least 85 deaths as of Tuesday.

The daily reports from the Florida Department of Health drive the fact home: The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has accelerated rapidly, nearly doubling in the past four days, with 3,274 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 6,741 as of Tuesday evening.

The state reported 857 people hospitalized and 85 deaths as of Tuesday, with the heaviest concentration of infection in Broward and Miami-Dade counties along the southeast coast and pockets in other areas like Tampa and Orange County, home of Walt Disney World. On Tuesday alone, 14 deaths were reported in the state, according to the Miami Herald.

Indeed, on the COVID-19 nationwide map maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Florida just turned dark brown, the color signifying more than 5,000 cases. It’s now in the company of California, New York, Illinois, Louisiana ,Massachusetts, Michigan, and New Jersey.

Of those states, however, Florida had been the only one not under a statewide ‘‘stay-at-home’’ order. DeSantis has until now urged people in Southeast Florida to remain at home and said this week he would issue a ‘‘safer at home’’ order codifying that advice.

Even Tuesday, DeSantis said at a news conference that he had no plans to issue a statewide order because the White House had not told him to do so.

‘‘I’m in contact’’ with the White House coronavirus task force, he said at a news conference, ‘‘and I’ve said, ‘Are you recommending this?’ The task force has not recommended that to me,’’ he added. ‘‘If any of those task force folks tell me that we should do X, Y or Z, of course, we’re going to consider it.’’

For this, he won praise from President Trump who called him ‘‘a great governor who knows exactly what he’s doing.’’

He relented after a phone conversation with Trump on Wednesday.

Washington Post

Coast Guard directs cruise ships to treat sick on board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The US Coast Guard has directed cruise ships to prepare to treat any sick passengers and crew on board while being sequestered “indefinitely’’ offshore during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new rules outlined in a memo are required for ships in the district that covers Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Puerto Rico. They also come with a stiff warning: Any foreign-flagged vessels “that loiter beyond US territorial seas’’ should try first to medically evacuate the very sick to those countries instead.

Many South Florida cruise ships are registered in the Bahamas, where hospital capacity is limited and people are still recovering from last year’s devastating Hurricane Dorian.

Dozens of cruise ships are either lined up at Port Miami and Port Everglades or waiting offshore due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most have only crew aboard, but Carnival Corp., which owns nine cruise lines with a total of 105 ships, notified the SEC on Tuesday that it has more than 6,000 passengers still at sea.

Federal, state, and local officials have been negotiating over whether Carnival’s Holland America cruise ships, the Zaandam and Rotterdam, would be allowed to dock at Port Everglades this week. But the company’s Coral Princess is coming, too, with what that ship’s medical center called a higher-than-normal number of people with flu-like symptoms.

Associated Press