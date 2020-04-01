Local election clerks across the state say poll workers are quitting in droves out of fears of contracting the coronavirus during Tuesday’s election, which also features a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of local races. More than 100 municipalities have reported they lack enough people to staff even one polling site.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joined others who have called for the state to postpone the election.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s governor said Wednesday that he will use National Guard soldiers to staff undermanned polling sites in next week’s presidential primary.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers told a federal judge in a filing that he will use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to help as poll workers but that even that move likely won’t fill all staffing needs. The court filing said the Guard was determining how many soldiers it can make available in each county.

Guard spokesman Joe Trovato told The Associated Press in an e-mail that commanders were working closely with election officials to determine how many soldiers will be needed and how to train them.

Evers submitted the brief Tuesday as US District Judge William Conley considered three lawsuits seeking to postpone the election. The Democratic National Committee, the state Democratic Party, and other liberal-leaning groups argue in the lawsuits that in-person voting should be postponed until after Evers’s stay-at-home order expires on April 24, that voter ID requirements for absentee ballot applications be lifted, and voters be given until June 2 to mail them in to clerks.

Conley hinted during a hearing Wednesday that he was looking at a number of options, including extending time for sending in absentee ballots and moving the election to May 12, the same day as a special election to replace retired US Representative Sean Duffy.

Conley did not say when he will rule.

Both Evers and Republican legislative leaders have wanted to keep the Tuesday date. Evers says postponement could leave countless local offices vacant. But the two sides have sparred over how to conduct the election, including whether to relax photo ID requirements to make the absentee voting process easier.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, both Republicans, told reporters that they support using Guard soldiers at the polls.

Sanders issued a statement Wednesday saying, “People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote.’’