The delay comes just hours after the party’s likely nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, called for rescheduling the convention during an appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

The convention will still be held in Milwaukee, as planned, the week of Aug. 17, officials said, a week before Republicans plan to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to renominate President Trump.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee on Thursday postponed its national convention because of the coronavirus, moving it from mid-July to mid-August. It is the largest political event to be moved so far because of the public health crisis, which has already led to the cancellation of hundreds of state and local conventions from both parties.

“We decided moving it and announcing that we were moving it would give people a sense that that’s where it’s going to be, and it also gives us the space to continue to work on what the scope of it will be,” said Joe Solmonese, the convention’s chief executive. “This is the best-case scenario in terms having the convention that we had originally envisioned and also keeping it anchored in the state of Wisconsin.”

An August convention is likely to be smaller than the planned July event. One senior Democratic official said the event would probably be a “bare minimum” convention, with scores of people who had planned to come staying away either because of health concerns or because they had other plans for mid-August.

“It could potentially be smaller,” Solmonese said.

Moving the quadrennial event back a month is an acknowledgment that the virus has cast so much uncertainty over the political calendar that to hold an in-person convention with some 4,500 delegates — and thousand of others in attendance — was not feasible.

It is also a rejection of the solution that some states and many hundreds of county and regional party conventions have found: conducting virtual conventions or by phone or paper ballot. Democratic officials and the Biden campaign were reluctant to cede the several days of national media coverage that would come with holding an in-person convention.

Even though other major events scheduled for July had been canceled or postponed, planners had hoped to delay a decision on whether to move the Democratic convention for several more weeks. Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told donors as recently as this week that the party had no plans to change the dates, according to people familiar with the conversations.

But Biden has been receiving extensive briefings from his own public health advisory committee, which includes as members Vivek Murthy, a former US surgeon general, and Ezekiel J. Emanuel, a prominent oncologist and a vice provost at the University of Pennsylvania. And his remarks on back-to-back nights expressing concern about a July gathering made it untenable for the party to continue planning one.

On Tuesday he said during an interview with MSNBC that it was “hard to envision” the convention taking place as scheduled. The next day he was more forceful, telling the host of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon, “I think it’s going to have to move into August.”

“That was all he needed to do,” said Leah Daughtry, who was the chief executive of the 2008 and 2016 Democratic conventions. “When the person who’s the front-runner, and who most people consider to be the person who’s going to get the nomination, expresses that strong an opinion, I think everybody has to pay attention.”

Changing the date of the convention will be a daunting logistical feat, requiring the rebooking of thousands of hotel rooms, among other difficulties. But trying to keep the July dates loomed as more challenging because of the uncertainty the virus cast over the preparations; it typically takes several weeks to set up a venue with a stage and make the other arrangements necessary to hold a convention.

The arena, Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, and a nearby convention center are both available the week of Aug. 17, but they are booked the week before with the annual convention of insurer Northwestern Mutual.

“This is the right decision for the safety of those involved in the convention and for Milwaukee,” said Alex Lasry, a senior official with the Milwaukee Bucks who led the city’s convention bid. “An August convention will provide a much-needed economic boost for Milwaukee and Wisconsin as we come out of this unprecedented time.”