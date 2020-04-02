WASHINGTON — Relatives of Americans who are wrongfully imprisoned abroad or held hostage by militant groups say in a report Thursday that the US government must do better in communicating with them, though they cite improvements over the past five years.

Several of those interviewed for the report say they do not believe that the cases of their loved ones have the attention of the highest levels of government. In particular, family members of Americans detained by foreign governments on trumped-up charges are less satisfied with the information they receive than are relatives of hostages held by militant or criminal groups.