With some of its golf courses and hotels closed amid the economic lockdown, the Trump Organization has been exploring whether it can delay payments on some of its loans and other financial obligations, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by the New York Times.

All over the country, businesses large and small are seeking breathing room from their lenders, landlords, and business partners as they face the financial fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Representatives of Trump’s company have recently spoken with Deutsche Bank, the president’s largest creditor, about the possibility of postponing payments on at least some of its loans from the bank.

Advertisement

And in Florida, the Trump Organization sought guidance last week from Palm Beach County about whether it expected the company to continue making monthly payments on county land that it leases for a 27-hole golf club.

The discussions with Deutsche Bank and Palm Beach County are preliminary, and it isn’t clear whether Trump’s company will be able to delay or reduce its payments, according to people briefed on the discussions.

Like the broader hospitality industry, the Trump Organization is poised to take a significant hit from the coronavirus crisis. In recent weeks, the company has temporarily closed its hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, cut staff and services at its hotels in New York and Washington and largely shuttered its golf clubs in Florida and New Jersey. It also closed the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which at this time of year would normally be serving as the “winter White House,” as Trump likes to call it.

Yet the company, which has a portfolio of more than a dozen golf clubs and luxury hotels in the United States and overseas, has opted to keep some of its properties open absent government orders to close, in contrast with the widespread shutdowns by some larger hotel chains.

Advertisement

Other companies may be able to tap into a $500 billion rescue fund that will be administered by the Treasury Department. But the economic bailout package, which Trump signed into law last week, specifically barred the president and his family from accessing that money.

Late last month, Trump’s representatives contacted their relationship managers in Deutsche Bank’s New York private-banking division, which caters to wealthy customers. They wanted to discuss the possibility of delaying payments on some of the hundreds of millions of dollars of outstanding loans that the Trump Organization has from the bank, according to a person briefed on the talks. The discussions are continuing.

Around the same time, Ed Raymundo, a Trump Organization executive in Florida, e-mailed and called Palm Beach County officials to discuss whether they planned to keep collecting monthly rent payments on land that Trump’s company leases from the county, according to people familiar with the talks.

The Trump Organization has a relatively small amount of debt compared with other major real estate companies, which could weigh in the company’s favor as it seeks accommodations.

Deutsche Bank has lent Trump and his companies about $2 billion since 1998, the only mainstream financial institution consistently willing to do business with Trump and his companies.