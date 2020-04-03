“You have more deaths, you have more people coming into hospitals than any other night,” a weary sounding Cuomo told a state Capitol news briefing

New York state tallied its biggest daily jump yet in deaths — up 562 to 2,935. Almost 15,000 people were hospitalized.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday he will order ventilators be redeployed to overwhelmed New York City area hospitals from other places amid alarming increases in COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations.

With city hospitals facing a shortage of critical breathing machines, Cuomo said he will sign an order allowing the state to take ventilators and protective equipment from institutions within the state to hospitals where they are needed. There are hospitals and other institutions that have ventilators and protective equipment they are not using now, he said.

“I’m not going to be in a position where people are dying and we have several hundred ventilators in our own state somewhere else,” Cuomo said.

National Guard members will pick up the ventilators for use downstate, he said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cruise passengers, some quite ill, arrive in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Passengers from an ill-fated cruise were carefully freed from their cabins and allowed to touch dry land on Friday for the first time in weeks, following the removal of 14 critically ill people who were wheeled off to Florida hospitals bracing for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

The exodus from the Zaandaam and its sister ship the Rotterdam was expected to continue throughout the day. Floridians were getting off first, followed by other passengers. Buses were taking people healthy enough to travel directly to the airport, where they’ll board chartered flights home without going through the terminal.

They’ll be followed by what Carnival Corp. said was its last ship carrying passengers to a US port since the pandemic was declared. The Coral Princess is expected to arrive at the Port Everglades terminal on Saturday with more than 1,000 passengers who have been isolating in their cabins, including 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board.

Princess Cruises, a line owned by the larger corporation, had already announced a “higher-than-normal” number of people with flu-like symptoms aboard the Coral Princess.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin governor pushes for all-mail primary voting

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Governor Tony Evers called Friday for the Republican-controlled Legislature to meet in special session to move Wisconsin to an all-mail presidential primary amid fears that voters and poll workers would be exposed to the coronavirus during Tuesday’s election.

Evers wants the session to begin Saturday. He asked lawmakers to take up bills that would create an all-mail election, require clerks to send absentee ballots to every registered voter, and extend the time to return ballots from mid April to late May.

The governor said during a conference call with reporters that holding the election as planned on Tuesday “is a significant concern and a very unnecessary health risk. I can’t move this election on my own. My hands are tied.”

Evers, a Democrat, has faced criticism for not doing enough to protect voters and poll workers. He previously called for the election to move to absentee only, but Friday was the first time he had called for moving the date.

The special session call means legislative leaders will have to meet but they’re under no obligation to do anything. Republican leaders didn’t immediately return messages Friday, but they have rejected Evers’s previous pleas to make election changes.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Disney Co. sets furlough plan for some park workers

ORLANDO — Saying they don’t know when they’ll be able to reopen many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing some workers in two weeks at their theme park resorts in Florida and California.

The statement released late Thursday from The Walt Disney Co. said the first wave of furloughs will start April 19 and involve workers whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time. Anyone who is furloughed will remain a Disney employee, the company said.

The statement did not say how many of Walt Disney World’s more than 75,000 employees or Disneyland’s 31,000 workers would be furloughed, but it would involve executive, salaried, and hourly non-union employees.

Disney World has the largest number of workers at a single location in the US. More than half of its workers are covered by a union contract.

The company has been paying workers and providing health care benefits at its theme park resorts since the parks closed in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns and that will continue through April 18, the company said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NRA sues New York governor for closing gun shops

The National Rifle Association sued New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for closing gun shops during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the restriction is unconstitutional and leaves citizens defenseless while prisoners are being released early as a result of the crisis.

Cuomo’s March 20 executive order that included firearms retailers as non-essential businesses which must close is a ‘‘pointless and arbitrary attack on the constitutional rights of New York citizens and residents,’’ the NRA said in a complaint filed late Thursday in Syracuse, N.Y.

New York ordered most businesses to close to prevent the spread of the virus, but deemed grocery stores, liquor stores, pharmacies, and restaurants that do takeout as essential and allowed them to remain open. New York City is the center of the outbreak in the US, accounting for more than 3,000 deaths.

New York officials are ‘‘going out of their way to protect liquor stores and release criminals onto the streets, while ignoring the public’s outcry over the suspension of Second Amendment rights,’’ the suit says.

The New York lawsuit follows similar action the NRA took in Northern California, where it sued several cities including San Jose for ordering gun stores to close. Earlier this week in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy lifted a temporary ban on the sale of guns in the state after the NRA filed suit to block it, and Los Angeles County also backed off an earlier ban.

BLOOMBERG