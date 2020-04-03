WARSAW — Uncertainty deepened in Poland on Friday over how and when the country can move forward with a presidential election scheduled for May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Andrzej Duda has been leading polls as he vies for a second five-year term in the vote, which was initially set for May 10. The governing conservative Law and Justice party — which supports Duda — has been insisting on going ahead with the voting, and proposed mail-in voting for the entire nation as a way of sticking to the schedule.

Parliament had been set to vote Friday on the idea for postal voting. However, those plans were thrown into disarray when Jaroslaw Gowin, a deputy prime minister who leads a faction in the conservative governing coalition, said his group refused to accept any kind of May election.