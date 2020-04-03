WASHINGTON — President Trump has fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community who handled the whistle-blower complaint that triggered Trump’s impeachment.

Trump informed the Senate intelligence committee Friday of his decision to fire Atkinson, according to a letter obtained by the Associated Press.

Trump said in the letter that it is “vital” that he has confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general, and “that is no longer the case with regard to this inspector general.”