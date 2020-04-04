Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, also watched the spread of coronavirus with alarm. He is now seeking an audience with Pence to push several ideas, including the creation of a national “immunity registry” for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, that would collect data from widespread blood testing to determine who could safely return to work.

That was in early March. A month earlier, Representative Phil Roe, a Tennessee Republican, concluded that the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship, was a “viral petri dish” for the coronavirus. He badgered top federal health officials until the Trump administration eventually evacuated Americans from the ship.

WASHINGTON — There were just 160 documented cases of the coronavirus in the United States when Representative Raul Ruiz, Democrat of California, told Vice President Mike Pence in a closed-door meeting that President Trump needed to “think about declaring a national emergency.” It took nine more days for Trump to do so.

The senator and the congressmen share a common background: All are medical doctors, part of a small corps of roughly two dozen health professionals in Congress, many of whom were sounding the alarm about the coming pandemic back when Trump was still calling criticism of his administration’s response a “hoax.” Now, with more than 275,000 Americans infected and 7,000 dead from COVID-19, the doctors of Congress are drawing on their expertise to push for more aggressive federal measures to cope with the disease.

The doctor-turned-lawmaker who garnered the most attention in recent weeks was Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican and eye surgeon, who drew widespread derision for going about his business — including exercising in a shuttered Senate gym — while quietly awaiting test results for COVID-19 after having been exposed to someone who was infected. He later learned he was positive, which sent some of his colleagues, including Cassidy, into quarantine.

But others have been trying — sometimes in vain — to put their training to use. The first coronavirus hearing in Congress was convened by a Democratic doctor from California, Representative Ami Bera, on Feb. 5, before the disease it caused even had a name.

Trump had imposed a ban on travel from China just days earlier. But Bera, the former chief medical officer for Sacramento County, said he was concerned at the time about the lack of “a clear command control structure” inside the White House, and felt the travel ban was an inadequate response.

“We were sounding the alarms,” he said, recounting his message: “The travel ban on China wasn’t going to stop this virus. It was going to buy us time, but this virus is coming to the United States.”

Now that it is here in full force, aA bipartisan trio of doctors — Cassidy, a gastroenterologist with expertise in immunization; Ruiz, an emergency room doctor with a master’s degree in public health; and Representative Kim Schrier, a Washington Democrat and a pediatrician — are collaborating on what Ruiz called “a three-point immediate triage response for mass production and restocking” of medical supplies and equipment, including much-needed masks and ventilators.

The idea, all three said in interviews, is to have a centralized command structure, anchored inside the White House, to manage production and distribution. Ventilators and other equipment would be shipped across the country based on data about where outbreaks were emerging.

If, for example, Des Moines had 5,000 ventilators but few cases of coronavirus, those machines could be sent to New York, with the promise that New York or other cities would supply Des Moines when that city was in need.

There are 17 doctors in Congress — 14 in the House and three in the Senate — as well as three dentists, two nurses, a pharmacist, and a former health secretary, Representative Donna Shalala, a Florida Democrat who served under President Bill Clinton. The group is overwhelmingly white, male, and Republican. Only the two nurses and three of the doctors are Democrats. The Republican doctors have their own group, the GOP Doctors Caucus.

This being Washington, party affiliation tends to color their views of how the president has handled the crisis. Representative Neal Dunn, a Florida Republican and a urologist, organized a classified briefing for members of the doctors caucus in early February, he said, to dispel conspiracy theories that coronavirus was a biological weapon. Dunn, who also served as a surgeon in the military, said he was not troubled by Trump’s early attempts to play down the disease.

“I think what he was saying is, ‘Don’t panic, this is a flu, Americans are largely not at risk,’ ” Neal said, echoing Trump’s language as he deemed the federal response “unprecedented, unlike any response in history.”

Representative Mark Green, a Tennessee Republican and retired Army flight surgeon, said much the same: “The president, I admit, was trying to create calm as a leader should — he was saying it’s like flu.”

The Democrats, not surprisingly, have been far more critical. Ruiz was one of four Democrats selected by leadership to question Pence when the vice president came to the Capitol on March 4 to brief lawmakers privately. The congressman said that he had been frustrated to see Trump “downplay and deny” the emerging threat, and that Pence offered no response to the suggestion that the president declare a national emergency.

Shalala, who at 79 is the oldest freshman in Congress, lacks a medical degree but has deep experience in managing epidemics. She is on a first-name basis with the nation’s senior health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, from their work together fighting AIDS.

Shalala has been warning about the nation’s lack of pandemic preparedness for years and says Congress bears some responsibility for the nation’s flat-footed response.

“Every time I said ‘public health infrastructure’ to Congress, their eyes glazed over,” she said. “So I blame both parties for not paying attention.”

Roe, the chairman of the GOP Doctors Caucus, agreed that this is no time for politics.

“I spent a career and a lifetime taking care of patients,” he said. “This ought to be all hands on deck. This is ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,’ where we both hold hands and jump off together.”