TAMPA — A crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle has killed two people along one of the best-known promenades in Tampa.

Authorities say the crash happened about 11 a.m. Saturday along Bayshore Boulevard as the bicyclist was attempting to cross the street. Bayshore is a popular stretch along Tampa Bay that regularly draws joggers, walkers, bicyclists and others, especially now as people seek respite outside from the coronavirus.

The identities of the two people who died were not immediately released.