TAMPA — A crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle has killed two people along one of the best-known promenades in Tampa.
Authorities say the crash happened about 11 a.m. Saturday along Bayshore Boulevard as the bicyclist was attempting to cross the street. Bayshore is a popular stretch along Tampa Bay that regularly draws joggers, walkers, bicyclists and others, especially now as people seek respite outside from the coronavirus.
The identities of the two people who died were not immediately released.
Bayshore has been the scene of several other tragic crashes. The Tampa Bay Times reported that Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a statement Saturday saying she has ordered the police chief to crack down on speeding and dangerous driving along the popular thoroughfare.
Advertisement
ASSOCIATED PRESS