ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Divers and boats plan to resume searching Monday in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, authorities said.

The search began last Thursday after a report of a canoe in the bay that didn’t return to shore. Searchers on Saturday and Sunday reported no signs of the canoiests, and their effort will resume Monday after an overnight pause.

The missing canoeists were identified as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.