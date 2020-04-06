HHS watchdog agency finds severe hospital shortages in combating COVID-19

Some hospitals are so desperate for protective masks that they are scrounging them from auto body shops and nail salons, according to a report by the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services. At least one hospital is making its own hand sanitizer by mixing gel used for ultrasounds with alcohol from a distillery, the report said.

WASHINGTON — A federal internal watchdog is corroborating warnings by governors and front-line health-care workers that hospitals’ ability to combat the coronavirus pandemic is being impeded by shortages of tests, protective gear, staff, and space, as well as inconsistent government advice.

The report is the first public federal critique of the capacity of the nation’s hospitals to cope with the flood of infected patients in coronavirus hot spots. In substantiating complaints about inadequate equipment, it counters assertions by President Trump that hospitals and state officials advocating for them are merely being greedy.

The report’s findings are based on a survey of 343 hospitals spanning 46 states. It was conducted during five days at the end of March.

Washington Post

Trump, Biden spoke by phone about outbreak

WASHINGTON — President Trump said he had a “really wonderful, warm conversation” with Joe Biden Monday about the coronavirus outbreak.

“He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that, and we just had a very friendly conversation,” Trump said at his daily press briefing.

The president said he and Biden agreed not to share the details of their conversation, but confirmed an earlier statement from the Biden campaign that the Democrat offered “suggestions’’ on how to address the pandemic.

Biden had previously said he’d like to share with Trump some lessons he learned from dealing with similar crises during the Obama administration.

But Trump added: “It doesn’t mean that I agree with those suggestions.’’

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement that the two had a “good call’’ where Biden gave Trump some advice and “expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation.”

Associated Press

New York City considers mass grave in public park

NEW YORK — New York City officials are starting to lay chilling contingency plans if deaths from the coronavirus outbreak begin to overwhelm the capacity of morgues: temporarily burying the dead in one of the city’s public parks.

Mark Levine, chairman of the City Council health committee, said Monday that the office of the chief medical examiner was looking into creating temporary mass graves in a public park as it confronts the possibility that deaths from the coronavirus outbreak may soon exceed the capacity of city and hospital morgues.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that no such plan had been put in place yet, although he acknowledged it was under consideration.

New York Times

Acting Navy secretary slams fired captain as ‘stupid’

The Navy’s top civilian excoriated the fired commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt to its crew Monday as the sailors huddled on the island of Guam amid a coronavirus outbreak among their ranks, according to a transcript that was leaked online Monday.

Acting Navy secretary Thomas B. Modly addressed the crew of the aircraft carrier Monday afternoon via the ship’s internal loudspeaker system. In a profane and defensive address that one crew member described in an interview as “whiny, upset, irritated, condescending,” Modly took repeated shots at the integrity of Captain Brett E. Crozier, who was removed from command last week, and eventually injected partisan political tones into the address by attacking former vice president Joe Biden, who has repeatedly criticized Crozier’s removal.

Modly’s visit to the aircraft carrier followed the firing Thursday of Crozier after an e-mail he wrote seeking further help for his stricken crew was leaked to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Modly said Crozier was “too naïve or too stupid to be a commanding officer” if he thought that letter wasn’t going to leak.

“The alternative is that he did this on purpose,” Modly added.

New York Times

Ohio, Oklahoma courts rule abortions can continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Court decisions in two US states Monday allowed abortions to continue after the procedure was caught in the crosshairs of governors’ orders suspending all nonessential elective surgeries due to the new coronavirus.

The decisions in Ohio and Oklahoma responded to challenges by abortion rights groups.

The US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals declined to hear an appeal by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeking to reverse a judge’s temporary restraining order allowing abortion facilities in the state to continue performing surgical abortions.

In Oklahoma, a judge issued a similar temporary restraining order against Republican Governor Kevin Stitt’s order, allowing clinics there to resume providing medication abortions and procedures for patients who otherwise would see their pregnancies push gestational limits after which abortion is illegal.

Associated Press

A tiger is sick with virus, but your cats are probably OK

When a tiger tests positive for coronavirus, the immediate question is: What about other cats?

Nadia, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger who had a dry cough and a slight loss of appetite, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Bronx Zoo in New York City reported Sunday.

She is doing well, according to Paul Calle, the zoo’s chief veterinarian. So are three other tigers and three lions that show the same symptoms. And, he said, neither Nadia’s infection nor early scientific reports from China of domestic cats being infected should make cat owners fear for their pets or fear that the cats may pass the virus to humans.

New York Times