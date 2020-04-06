US labels a white supremacist group in Russia ‘terrorist’ for the first time

WASHINGTON — The State Department on Monday designated an ultranationalist movement based in Russia as a terrorist organization, the first time it has applied that label to a white supremacist group.

The United States for years has applied the ‘‘global terrorist’’ label to Islamist groups, but officials say the designation of the Russian Imperial Movement signals a growing concern about transnational white supremacist organizations.

‘‘These designations are unprecedented,’’ said Ambassador Nathan Sales, the State Department’s counterterrorism coordinator. ‘‘We are taking actions no previous administration has taken to counter this threat.’’