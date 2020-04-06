Supreme Court rules on traffic stops and age bias

In spring 2016, a sheriff’s deputy in Lawrence, Kansas, ran a check of the license plate of a moving Chevrolet pickup truck. The deputy learned that the vehicle was registered to Charles Glover Jr. and that Glover’s driver’s license had been revoked.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that police officers may stop vehicles registered to people whose driver’s licenses had been suspended on the assumption that the driver was the owner, rather than, say, a family member. The court also ruled that federal workers can win age discrimination suits under a more relaxed standard than employees in the private sector. And it turned down an appeal challenging a transit system’s ban on religious advertising.

Based on that information and nothing more, the deputy stopped the truck, which Glover turned out to be driving. Glover was prosecuted for driving without a license, and he moved to suppress the evidence against him, arguing that the stop had violated the Fourth Amendment, which forbids unreasonable searches and seizures.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled for Glover, saying the deputy had made two unreasonable assumptions: that a vehicle’s registered owner is “likely the primary driver” and that people whose driver’s licenses are suspended or revoked “will likely disregard the suspension or revocation and continue to drive.”

The US Supreme Court on Monday reversed that ruling, saying that the deputy’s assumption had been supported by common sense. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the majority, said the deputy had drawn “an entirely reasonable inference that Glover was driving while his license was revoked.”

Only Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented in the case, Kansas v. Glover, No. 18-556. “The majority today has paved the road to finding reasonable suspicion based on nothing more than a demographic profile,” she wrote.

Age discrimination

The second decision issued Monday, Babb v. Wilkie, No. 18-882, concerned Noris Babb, a pharmacist who said she was denied promotions, benefits and training opportunities by the Department of Veterans Affairs at least partly because of her age.

Had she worked in the private sector or for a state or local government, she would have had to prove that her age was a determinative reason for the denials — a “but for” cause in the legal jargon. The question for the justices was whether federal workers can win age discrimination suits under a more relaxed standard, showing only that age was one factor among many leading to a negative employment decision.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, said the words of the relevant law allowed Babb to sue under the relaxed standard. The law says that “all personnel actions affecting employees or applicants for employment who are at least 40 years of age” shall be “made free from any discrimination based on age.”

Religious advertising

The court also turned down an appeal from the Archdiocese of Washington, whose request to place religious advertising on public buses during the 2017 Christmas season was rejected by the local transit system.

The ad showed the silhouettes of three shepherds looking at a star along with the words “Find the Perfect Gift.” A web address on the ad led to information about Roman Catholic beliefs and activities.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, operated by Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, rejected the ad, citing a 2015 policy barring political, religious and advocacy advertising. The agency said it had adopted the policy after it received complaints about ads showing graphic images of animal cruelty, opposing discrimination based on sexual orientation and criticizing the Catholic Church’s position on using condoms.

The archdiocese sued, saying the policy violated the First Amendment’s prohibition of government discrimination against speech based on its viewpoint. A trial judge ruled for the agency, and a two-judge panel of the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia agreed.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, then a judge on the appeals court, was the third member of the panel and heard arguments in the case. Though he did not participate in the appeals court’s decision, he disqualified himself from the Supreme Court’s consideration of the case, Archdiocese of Washington v. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, No. 18-1455.

“Because the full court is unable to hear this case, it makes a poor candidate for our review,” Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined by Thomas, said in a statement. But they said the transit system had engaged in viewpoint discrimination forbidden by the First Amendment.

“The First Amendment requires governments to protect religious viewpoints, not single them out for silencing,” Gorsuch wrote.

Black militant’s conviction

The high court also declined to take the case of a 1960s black militant formerly known as H. Rap Brown who is in prison for killing a Georgia sheriff’s deputy in 2000.

As is usual, the justices didn’t comment Monday in turning away Brown’s case. Brown had argued his constitutional rights were violated at trial.

Brown converted to Islam and now goes by the name Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin. He gained prominence more than 50 years ago as a Black Panthers leader and was at one point the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

In 2002, Al-Amin was convicted of murder in the death of Fulton County sheriff’s Deputy Ricky Kinchen and the wounding of Kinchen’s partner, Deputy Aldranon English. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Al-Amin had argued that a prosecutor violated his right not to testify by directly questioning him during closing arguments in a sort of mock cross-examination.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.