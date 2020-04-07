Acting Navy secretary resigns after insulting aircraft carrier’s ousted captain

Modly, speaking to the ship’s crew over a loudspeaker, accused Crozier of either leaking a letter about his concerns to the media or of being ‘‘too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this.’’

The decision comes after Modly traveled from Washington to Guam on Monday to give a speech to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, Modly removed last week. During profanity-laced remarks, Modly assailed Crozier’s character, angering many of ship’s sailors.

Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly, whose fiery insults of a naval officer who raised alarm about the service’s handling of a coronavirus outbreak prompted widespread condemnation, has resigned, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

The remarks, leaked to the media in written and audio form, prompted condemnation from family members of the crew, which has more than 170 coronavirus cases, and several Democratic lawmakers. By Monday night, Modly had released a statement apologizing for insulting Crozier, who has tested positive for the virus, but insisting that Crozier had written the letter with the intention of creating a stir.

‘‘Captain Crozier is smart and passionate,’’ Modly said. ‘‘I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming e-mail with the intention of it getting into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship.’’

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had asked Modly to apologize, hoping that would be sufficient to move beyond the controversy, according to a senior administration official.

But instead the pressure for Modly’s resignation increased, including among other players within the Defense Department, the official said. Modly met with Esper on Tuesday before submitting his resignation, another person familiar with the matter said, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Taking Modly’s place will be Army undersecretary James McPherson, who was confirmed last month as the Army’s No. 2 political appointee. McPherson previously served in the Trump administration as the Army’s general counsel, and also in the Navy as a lawyer before retiring in 2006 as Judge Advocate General of the Navy.

McPherson will serve in the Navy’s top post in an acting capacity until President Trump’s nominee for the position, the US ambassador to Norway, Kenneth John Braithwaite II, is confirmed by the Senate.

The turmoil marks the latest challenge for a Navy that has struggled in recent years with broader leadership upheaval. Modly’s resignation comes after his predecessor, Richard Spencer, was fired late last year amid a scandal over Trump’s intervention in a Navy SEAL war crimes case, leaving the service without a political appointee at its helm for months.

The 2017 collisions of the guided missile destroyers the USS Fitzgerald and the USS John S. McCain led to 17 deaths among the sailors on board and raised further questions about Navy leadership. Even before those collisions, a scandal over a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed ‘‘Fat Leonard’’ who bribed Navy officials with cash, prostitutes and other incentives tarnished many would-be officers who had been seen as leading candidates for top service posts.

The result left Modly — a graduate of the US Naval Academy and the Harvard Business School who didn’t have a particularly personal or close relationship with Trump — in the hot seat atop the service at a time when the leadership was under intense scrutiny and the Navy was dealing with a public health crisis.

The son of Eastern European immigrants who moved to the United States after World War II, Modly was raised in Cleveland, according to his official Navy biography. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1983 and served as a Navy helicopter pilot before leaving active duty service in 1990 to attend business school. He worked as an executive at a number of companies, including most recently at the consulting firm PwC, where he handled the NATO account, before being tapped in 2017 as undersecretary of the Navy for the Trump administration.

With his resignation, Modly has gone from being a little-known behind-the-scenes official atop the Navy bureaucracy, who served as the service’s chief management and chief information officer, to the public face of one of its most explosive military scandals in recent years, one that pitted a captain praised for sacrificing his career in service to his crew against a Trump administration already facing criticism for a sluggish and haphazard response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident has raised questions about how much transparency the military should display when faced with a public health crisis and how top leaders should balance the need to safeguard the well-being of service members with the imperative to continue ongoing military missions.

Upon becoming public, Crozier’s letter fed into the very narrative that the White House was looking to dispel about leadership in Washington failing to take serious enough steps in early days to contain the outbreak.

His firing has been seen among the aircraft carrier’s crew as an attempt to muzzle any leaks of information about the situation on the vessel that could become politically inconvenient for top officers and civilian appointees back in Washington. During his trip to Guam, Modly warned the aircraft carrier’s crew not to speak to the media.

A spokesman for Modly did not respond to a request for an interview.

Trump has said he was not involved in the decision to fire Crozier. The president initially supported Modly and attacked Crozier’s letter as terrible. But Trump moderated his stance after news of the acting Navy secretary’s controversial remarks broke.

At a news conference Monday, Trump maintained that Crozier should not have sent the letter but said he had been hearing good things about the captain and his career before that. ‘‘So, I’m going to get involved and see what is going on there because I don’t want to destroy somebody for having a bad day,’’ Trump said.

Though both the Pentagon and the White House have said Trump was not personally involved in the decision to fire Crozier, the specter of earning the president’s ire drove Modly’s decision act quickly to fire the captain before conducting a thorough investigation.

In an interview, Modly said what happened to his predecessor, who got ‘‘crosswise’’ with the White House over Trump’s intervention in the war crimes case of Navy SEAL Edward ‘‘Eddie’’ Gallagher, was fresh in his mind when he decided to fire Crozier. Modly essentially said he took such swift action to prevent a personal intervention by Trump.

‘‘I didn’t want to get into a decision where the president would feel that he had to intervene because the Navy couldn’t be decisive,’’ Modly said. ‘‘If I were president, and I saw a commanding officer of a ship exercising such poor judgment, I would be asking why the leadership of the Navy wasn’t taking action itself.’’

Modly said he was aware his predecessor lost his job because the Navy ‘‘got crossways with the president,’’ and said, ‘‘I didn’t want that to happen again.’’