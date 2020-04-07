Judge: Death penalty on table for synagogue massacre suspect

PITTSBURGH — A federal judge has rejected a bid by the suspect in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting to have the death penalty removed as a potential sentencing option.

Lawyers for Robert Bowers argued that capital punishment violates the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause and the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Senior District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose noted in a trio of rulings Monday that courts have consistently upheld the constitutionality of the death penalty.