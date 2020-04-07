Trump ousts pandemic spending watchdog known for independence

Last week, an umbrella group of agency inspectors general across the executive branch named him the chairman of a new Pandemic Response Accountability Committee with control of an $80 million budget to police how the government carries out the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

The official, Glenn A. Fine, has been the acting inspector general for the Defense Department since before Trump took office.

WASHINGTON — President Trump moved Tuesday to oust the leader of a new panel of watchdogs charged with overseeing how his administration spends trillions of taxpayer dollars in coronavirus pandemic relief, in the latest step in an abruptly unfolding White House power play over semi-independent inspectors general across the government.

But Trump has now abruptly named a different federal official — Sean O’Donnell, the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general — to be the acting inspector general for the Defense Department.

The move effectively removed Fine from his role overseeing pandemic spending as well.

Fine is a former Justice Department inspector general who earned a reputation for aggression and independence in scrutinizing the FBI’s use of surveillance and other law enforcement powers in the years following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In a statement, Dwrena K. Allen, a spokeswoman for the office of the inspector general at the Pentagon, said Trump designated O’Donnell to simultaneously serve as the acting leader of the office Monday in addition to his duties at the EPA.

“Mr. Fine is no longer on the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee,” she said.

The committee consists of nine inspectors general from across the executive branch.

Congress created it as part of the coronavirus relief bill.

Fine had been selected to lead it by a larger group of inspectors general that is chaired by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general.

Trump has recently been making a series of changes affecting inspectors general, who are supposed to serve as a check on the government within agencies by hunting for waste, fraud, abuse, and illegality.

After using a signing statement last month to undercut the power of a new inspector general position Congress created to police the use of corporate bailout funds in the coronavirus stimulus package, Trump late Friday fired Michael K. Atkinson, the watchdog for the intelligence community, and announced nominations for five new inspectors general.

Democrats immediately condemned Fine’s sudden sidelining from the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee as “corrupt,” in the words of Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader.

“President Trump is abusing the coronavirus pandemic to eliminate honest and independent public servants because they are willing to speak truth to power and because he is so clearly afraid of strong oversight,” Schumer said.

Represenytative Carolyn Maloney, Democrat from New York and chairwoman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, blasted Trump’s actions as “a direct insult to the American taxpayers — of all political stripes — who want to make sure that their tax dollars are not squandered on wasteful boondoggles, incompetence or political favors.”

And Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said his panel had been given no justification or rationale for Fine’s replacement.

“This appears to be part of an alarming trend by the Trump administration to remove independent inspector generals and replace them with the president’s loyalists,” he said.

Still, O’Donnell has issued reports that are critical of the EPA and the Trump appointee who leads it, Andrew Wheeler, who has sought to limit O’Donnell’s authority and oversight.

O’Donnell’s replacement of Fine, who remains the number two official at the Pentagon’s watchdog office, does not mean that O’Donnell becomes the chairman of the pandemic oversight efforts. The larger group of inspectors general will now need to decide whom among their number to select to fill that vacancy.

Late last month, several hours after Trump signed the $2 trillion coronavirus relief and stimulus bill with fanfare on television, he issued a signing statement challenging a key safeguard congressional Democrats insisted upon as a condition of approving $500 billion in corporate bailout funds: that an inspector general be empowered to demand information about how the Treasury Department spends the money and who would be required to tell Congress if executive branch officials unreasonably balk.

In his signing statement, Trump effectively declared that he could control what information goes to Congress about any disputes over access to information about how and why the money is spent.