Voting in Wisconsin during a pandemic: lines, masks and plenty of fear

“It feels bad to have to choose between your personal safety and your right to vote,” said Dan Bullock, 40, as he waited to vote at Washington High School on Milwaukee’s North Side. “But you have to be heard.”

For thousands of people across Wisconsin on Tuesday, fears of the coronavirus outbreak did not stop them from participating in the state’s elections, where critical races such as the Democratic presidential primary and a key state Supreme Court seat were being decided.

MILWAUKEE — Even before voting began, there were lines outside polling locations that stretched for several blocks. Some poll workers wore hazmat suits. Nearly every voter wore a face mask, removing it only to make small talk that reflected a combination of determination and grim humor about the extraordinary experience of voting amid a deadly pandemic.

Many others across the state, however, appeared inclined to stay home as the fear of contracting the disease outweighed their desire to participate in the most fundamental ritual of democracy. Late Monday, Republicans in the state Legislature had gone to court to block the Democratic governor’s order to postpone the primary.

“No one should have to choose between risking their health and possibly dying and going to vote,” said Marcelia Nicholson, 31, a county supervisor for Milwaukee. She said she was unsure she could vote safely after having been exposed to the coronavirus herself.

In Milwaukee — where the number of polling stations was reduced from 180, many in minority neighborhoods, to only five — voters tried to exercise proper social distancing as they waited, in some cases, for more than two hours. But in other areas of the state, including Madison, suburbs like Brookfield, and more rural areas like Beloit, the voting process was altered but not totally disrupted, with options that included curbside ballot access and polls that were more fully staffed.

The scenes that unfolded in Wisconsin showed an electoral system stretched to the breaking point by the same public health catastrophe that has killed thousands and brought the country’s economic and social patterns to a virtual standstill in recent weeks. And in Wisconsin, the political institutions proved overmatched, with a Republican Legislature and a conservative state and federal judiciary resisting efforts to reschedule the election or revise the procedures for voting.

The result was a dangerous spectacle that forced voters to choose between participating in an important election and protecting their health. While election administrators said they were trying in myriad ways to make the voting process safer, the long lines, last-minute judicial rulings, and backlogged absentee ballot requests added up to something resembling system failure.

Ellie Bradish, for instance, said she was forced to vote in person in Milwaukee after attempts at early voting and absentee voting failed.

“My friend and colleagues at work were worried about me coming out,” Bradish, 40, said. “But I was worried that if I didn’t come, my vote would be thrown out.”

National voting rights experts said the turmoil and acrimony surrounding the election could be an unsettling example of what might happen across the country later this spring if states do not manage to implement new methods of voting during the coronavirus outbreak — or even in the November general election if the pandemic has not abated by then.

In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, and his party pushed for a range of changes to the primary process, including rescheduling the election and switching to mail-in voting. But Democrats faced a wall of resistance from Republicans who saw political advantage in leaving existing procedures intact.

Almost forgotten amid a life-or-death debate about voting procedures was a Democratic presidential race that is still not formally finished: former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders were both competing for delegates in Wisconsin, though neither man campaigned actively in the state. Biden, with a nearly insurmountable delegate lead overall, was expected to carry the primary, but in a strange byproduct of the tangled judicial rulings there would be no results released until next week.

It was not only the Democratic presidential primary on the ballot Tuesday in Wisconsin: there was intense competition over a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with one of the justices in the conservative majority battling for reelection. The winner will be in position to cast a deciding vote on a case before the court that seeks to purge more than 200,000 people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls.

The panel has been a bulwark of Republican dominance in the state over the last decade, along with a GOP majority in the state Legislature that has entrenched itself through aggressive gerrymandering.

The partisan divide within Wisconsin over the safety and integrity of the election was mirrored on the national level, with the Democratic presidential candidates raising grave concerns about the vote and President Donald Trump urging Republican voters to the polls as if little was out of the ordinary. On Twitter, Trump lauded the incumbent Wisconsin Supreme Court justice seeking reelection, Daniel Kelly, as a jurist who “loves your Military, Vets, Farmers.” And later in the day he weighed in on the vote by mail effort, saying at his news briefing, without evidence, “The mail ballots are corrupt, in my opinion.’’

In a separate tweet, Trump said voters should also “be safe!”

Sanders, who like Biden has held no campaign events in nearly a month because of the virus, took a far more somber approach, rebuking Wisconsin Republicans for risking “the health and safety of many thousands of Wisconsin voters” to force an election under conditions of extreme adversity.

Despite the collective sense of civic duty on display, many voters expressed dismay at the difficult circumstances. Kinnethia Tolson-Johnson arrived at her polling place in Milwaukee before it opened, hoping to avoid crowds and stay safe. But she had to wait outside for more than an hour while fellow voters organized themselves to keep proper distance. “It was discouraging,” Tolson-Johnson said. “And it was just hard to keep your energy.”