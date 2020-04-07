What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

The alarming surge in deaths comes as new hospital admissions have dropped on average over several days, a possible harbinger of the outbreak finally leveling off. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the death tally is a “lagging indicator” that reflects the loss of critically ill people hospitalized earlier.

NEW YORK — New York state reported 731 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, its biggest jump since the start of the outbreak, dampening some of the cautious optimism officials have expressed about efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

The state has been recording more than 500 deaths a day since late last week. The number of confirmed cases — which does not include infected people who have not been tested — is close to 139,000 statewide.

While Cuomo said New York could be reaching a “plateau” in hospitalizations, he warned that gains are dependent on people continuing to practice social distancing.

In New York City more people have died from the coronavirus than perished in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.

At least 4,000 people have been killed in the city by the virus, according to a new count released by state health officials.

The deadliest terror attack on US soil killed 2,753 people in the city. Another 224 died when hijacked planes slammed into the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001.

Across the US, the death toll topped 12,000, with around 380,000 confirmed infections. Some of the deadliest hot spots were Detroit, New Orleans, and the New York metropolitan area, which includes parts of Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut. New Jersey recorded over 1,200 dead, most of them in the northern counties where many residents commute into New York City.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that if Americans continue to practice social distancing for the rest of April, “we will be able to get back to some sense of normalcy.”

“I want the American people to know there is a light at the end of this tunnel, and we feel confident that if we keep doing the right thing for the rest of this month, that we can start to slowly reopen in some places,” he said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Associated Press

States, courts moveto put limits on abortion

Texas struck a blow against abortion rights when a federal appeals court ruled the state can ban most procedures as long as the governor’s emergency health decree to save medical supplies for fighting the pandemic is in effect.

A three-judge panel in New Orleans said in a 2-1 ruling that a woman’s constitutional right to abortion can be temporarily set aside during a national health emergency.

US Supreme Court precedent says “all constitutional rights may be reasonably restricted to combat a public health emergency,” Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan, who was appointed by President Trump, wrote in the majority opinion.

The ruling came after clinics, impatient for guidance, threatened to escalate the issue to the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

A March 22 order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, banned all non-essential medical procedures in order to preserve hospital beds and personal protective equipment for treating COVID-19 patients. The order applies to even non-surgical abortions that don’t require masks and gloves, and violators face steep fines and jail time, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a Republican.

Bloomberg

Crew member on hospital ship tests positive

A crew member aboard the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort tested positive for the coronavirus, and several others have gone into isolation, the Navy said Tuesday, the latest setback in the ship’s troubled mission to New York to assist in the pandemic response.

News of the infection came a day after President Trump relented to pressure from New York hospitals and allowed the Comfort to begin accepting patients who had the virus.

The ship arrived last week with great fanfare and was supposed to relieve pressure on New York’s overburdened hospitals by taking patients suffering from other ailments. But bureaucratic hurdles, as well as a sharp decline in hospitalizations unrelated to the virus, resulted in few patients being transferred to the ship.

By Thursday, the 1,000-bed ship had only 20 patients. The empty beds angered hospital leaders, whose facilities have been overwhelmed with people sick with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

New York Times

Governor looks at ‘new options’ after criticism

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is “considering new options” amid criticism from local officials for his order that reversed beach closures and other restrictions imposed by cities and counties to battle the coronavirus, the governor’s spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Kemp’s executive order last week requiring Georgia residents to shelter at home, except under prescribed exceptions, drew an outcry from some city and county leaders for a provision that rolled back any tougher restrictions already imposed by local governments. Those nullified restrictions included local decisions to close public beaches on the 100-mile Georgia coast.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions over the weekend blasted Kemp’s action as a “reckless mandate” that encouraged tourism as infections and deaths keep rising in Georgia. In Glynn County, where the state had reopened the beach on St. Simons Island, elected county Chairman Michael Browning sent Kemp a letter Monday saying: ‘‘This is the time to be tightening restrictions that combat the spread of this disease, not loosening them.”

Associated Press

Nurses from Philippines await visas to help US

As the coronavirus pandemic threatens to strain nursing staffs at hospitals across the US, Melanie N. Beckham knows where to find reinforcements. But first, the Trump administration needs to give its approval.

Beckham, president of Vintage Health Resources Inc. in Germantown, Tenn., specializes in helping hospitals throughout the southeastern US hire nurses from the Philippines, a country with a large population of English speakers and a long history of sending health care workers abroad.

Of the several hundred Philippine recruits now in Vintage’s application process, more than 100 nurses have passed the licensing and language exams. They’ve completed background checks and are ready to head to the US. Yet they are stuck because they can’t get their visas processed.

‘‘They could come tomorrow,’’ Beckham said. ‘‘The demand is overwhelming right now.’’

Since President Trump took office on a promise to crack down on immigration, nurses from the Philippines have faced more red tape. Officials return about 50 percent of Vintage’s applications and demand additional paperwork, up from just 5 percent of applications during the Obama administration, Beckham said.

Bloomberg

No statewide shutdown orders from 9 governors

DES MOINES — Even as most Americans are under orders from their governor to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, leaders in a handful of states have steadfastly refused to take that action, arguing it’s unneeded and could be harmful.

Nine governors have refused to issue statewide mandates that people stay at home, but local leaders have taken action in some of those states. North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Arkansas are the only states where no one is under a stay-at-home order.

The lack of action from those governors — even as they take other steps such as closing schools and limiting the size of gatherings — has frustrated health experts and left some residents puzzled.

“If social distancing maneuvers are going to work, they’re most likely going to work if you do them early,’’ said Arthur L. Reingold, a professor and infectious disease expert at the University of California-Berkeley. “The longer you wait, the harder it is for them to have a substantial impact on transmission of the virus.”

That also has been the message of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who has said all states should have statewide orders that people remain at home.

Fauci on Monday credited the governors of Nebraska and Iowa for what steps they have taken to slow the virus, but David Leeson, a retiree in Winterset, Iowa, said he can’t understand why restrictions that make sense in most of the country haven’t been imposed in his home state.

“I think it’s idiotic,” Leeson said. “The only way this is going to work is to have every state under the same rules.”

Associated Press

Manhattan cathedralto host field hospital

The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, one of the largest church buildings in the world, will partner with the Rev. Franklin Graham’s ministry, Samaritan’s Purse, to set up a field hospital under its 124-foot-high stone nave, Graham said Monday.

Graham, an evangelist who was to travel to New York on Tuesday to visit the Episcopal church, said New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital asked for his ministry’s help with the effort. Tents expected to hold at least 200 patients will be set up inside the cathedral by the end of the week, the Rt. Rev. Clifton Daniel III, the dean of the cathedral, told The New York Times, which first reported the news.

Church officials told the Times that about 400 beds were delivered last week, though it’s unclear whether patients will be treated specifically for the novel coronavirus.

The crypt will be used as ‘‘a staging area’’ for medical personnel, Daniel told the Times, and it’s the first time the cathedral will be used as a hospital.

For decades, Graham’s comments about Islam and gay people have induced controversy, and raised red flags for some when his Samaritan’s Purse came to New York. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters last week that his office would ‘‘monitor’’ the facility to ensure staff would not discriminate. Graham said that members of the mayor’s office visited the facility Sunday, adding that they were not concerned over issues of discrimination.

New York Times