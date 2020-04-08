Massive effort to get Los Angeles homeless into hotels

“Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten,” Trump said. “Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!!”

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump encouraged Americans to forget about the coronavirus once the country’s economy reopens, making only a passing mention of the massive loss of life that is expected to result from the pandemic.

Top public health experts have warned that despite revised projections indicating a lower-than-expected death toll, reopening the economy in the short term would exacerbate the crisis.

Washington Post

Arkansas governor bars cities from setting policies

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has taken a hard line within his state by barring cities from creating their own social distancing and lockdown policies, he said Tuesday.

The state experienced its first known infection March 11. That same day, Hutchinson said quarantine regulations on “commerce or travel” could only be mandated by state health officials, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Hutchinson said city leaders can impose “reasonable measures” such as curfews and park closures that don’t constrain anyone from working vital jobs, exercising or going to the grocery store, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

The state has seen at least 1,000 infections, with 18 deaths, the paper reported.

Washington Post

Minnesota governor extends stay-at-home order to May 4

MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz is extending Minnesota’s stay-at-home order until May 4, saying the original order has bought the state needed time to slow the spread of the coronavirus but needs to be continued.

Walz’s original order was scheduled to end Friday. But while Walz said Minnesotans have responded well, he notes in his new emergency executive order that confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing in Minnesota, and community spread of the disease also is increasing in the state and nation.

Walz’s new order also extends the closure of bars, restaurants, and other public accommodations through 11:59 p.m. on May 3.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39.

And in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine says he spoke with mayors Wednesday who continued to express concerns about some churches not following the state health director’s stay-at-home order.

The Republican governor says he’s not going to violate people’s First Amendment rights by banning worship, but he also says he’s not aware of any religion that supports putting others in danger.

“We’re not going to draw a line, we’re not going to put someone who will stand in a door and stop people from going into a church,” DeWine said. “We just ask everyone to love your neighbor.”

And in hard-hit New York, a warning.

“We are flattening the curve because we are rigorous about social distancing,’’ said Governor Andrew Cuomo said. ‘‘But it’s not a time to be complacent. It’s not a time to do anything different than we’ve been doing.”

In a sharp reminder of the danger, New York state on Wednesday recorded its highest one-day increase in deaths, 779, for an overall death toll of almost 6,300.

“The bad news is actually terrible,” Cuomo lamented. Still, the governor said that hospitalizations are decreasing and that many of those now dying fell ill in the outbreak’s earlier stages.

Associated Press

LA County sets own goal of 15,000 homeless in hotelss

LOS ANGELES — To curb the coronavirus spread, Los Angeles has embarked on a massive effort to bring thousands of homeless people off the streets and into hotels to protect them and others from infection.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that money from the federal government would help pay for at least 15,000 hotel rooms during the pandemic. But Los Angeles County, with the state’s largest concentration of homeless people at some 60,000, has set its own goal of 15,000 rooms.

“We’re going big in LA,” said Heidi Marston, interim director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. “We based our goal on what the need is here.’’

The homeless population is particularly at risk. Many transients already have health problems such as heart disease or diabetes, and live in conditions that do not permit frequent hand washing and social distancing.

The hotel rooms set aside under the state’s Project Roomkey are reserved for the most vulnerable of the county’s homeless population, Marston said. These include people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions who don’t have symptoms but are at high risk for hospitalization if they contract the virus.

The first hotel opened Friday in Los Angeles. A total of 1,340 beds at 15 sites across the county are expected to be ready by the end of this week. Thousands have been identified as potential locations.

Associated Press

N.Y. transit agency dealing with crew shortages, delays

NEW YORK — At least 41 transit workers have died, and more than 6,000 more have fallen sick or self-quarantined. Crew shortages have caused over more than 800 subway delays and forced 40 percent of train trips to be canceled in a single day. The average wait for some trains, usually four minutes, has ballooned to 40 minutes.

Since the coronavirus pandemic engulfed New York City, it has taken a staggering toll on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency that runs the subway, buses, and commuter rails and is charged with shuttling workers — such as doctors, nurses, and emergency responders — who are essential to keeping the city functioning.

But the transit agency may have deepened its work force crisis by not doing more during the early stages of the outbreak to protect its employees and delaying some steps laid out in a plan the MTA had developed for dealing with a pandemic.

New York Times