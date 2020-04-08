West Virginia poised to become first state to allow political gambling

West Virginia appears poised to become the first state in the United States to allow gambling on politics, a move that would let people turn their Trump-versus-Biden predictions into cash.

The West Virginia Lottery, which oversees betting in the state, said Tuesday that officials initially approved a plan to let FanDuel Inc. and other sportsbooks offer political wagers, but needed time ‘‘to fully work through the implications and research it further.’’

In a bizarre sequence earlier in the day, FanDuel went ahead and began offering bets on the presidential election, thinking it already had the approval it needed. But it halted the wagers after about 40 minutes and refunded customers’ money.