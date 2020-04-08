West Virginia poised to become first state to allow political gambling

West Virginia appears poised to become the first state in the United States to allow gambling on politics, a move that would let people turn their Trump-versus-Biden predictions into cash.
The West Virginia Lottery, which oversees betting in the state, said Tuesday that officials initially approved a plan to let FanDuel Inc. and other sportsbooks offer political wagers, but needed time ‘‘to fully work through the implications and research it further.’’
In a bizarre sequence earlier in the day, FanDuel went ahead and began offering bets on the presidential election, thinking it already had the approval it needed. But it halted the wagers after about 40 minutes and refunded customers’ money.
If the plan goes forward, it raises a number of questions, including whether other states will follow, and what — if anything — the federal government may say about it. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has said in the past that gambling on elections shouldn’t be allowed.
According to the odds that FanDuel posted Tuesday, President Trump is a slight favorite to win re-election, at -110. That means a $110 bet would turn a $100 profit. Former vice president Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee, has +125 odds, meaning a $100 bet would win $125. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won West Virginia easily, garnering more than two-thirds of the vote.
FanDuel said it had plans to also let customers wager on who the Democratic vice presidential nominee will be and other national contests. And DraftKings Inc., a FanDuel rival, said it’s assessing the situation.
Betting on politics has long been considered a massive opportunity for sportsbooks, given the interest and media attention that national elections command. Jimmy Vaccaro, oddsmaker at the South Point sportsbook in Las Vegas, said in September that betting on the election would be ‘‘bigger than anything we’ve ever done.’’
