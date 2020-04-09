The lesson of revised death toll estimates shouldn’t be that distancing was an overreaction

‘‘I want people to assume that I’m over- or that we are overreacting,’’ Fauci said, ‘‘because if it looks like you’re overreacting, you’re probably doing the right thing.’’

Speaking to CBS’s Margaret Brennan on March 15, Fauci, a leading member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, pointed out that the measures being implemented to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States would, if effective, seem as though they were more than what was necessary. Ideally, people would not get sick — and therefore might not think they needed to maintain distance from other people at all.

With the number of infections appearing to level off in New York, the state at the US epicenter of the pandemic, there has been an increasing focus on precisely that question: Did we go too far?

On Wednesday, those posing the query got new ammunition when a leading model of the possible effects of the pandemic scaled back its estimate of the number of deaths that might be caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Last week, the model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicted more than 90,000 deaths by August. The new estimate has the figure closer to 60,000.

Brian Kilmeade, a host on Fox News’s morning show ‘‘Fox & Friends,’’ used that revision to argue that the distancing measures currently in effect are unnecessary. He compared the new data from the IHME to the upper level of predicted deaths offered by the White House last week.

‘‘The fact is when somebody says, ‘200,000 people die — oops, I mean 60,000. And it’s not going to be right away, it’s going to be in August.’ That’s how good we are doing — and how off the models were,’’ Kilmeade said. ‘‘You have to wonder, as much as social distancing’s working, I wonder if the economists are going to get in that room and say, we have to stand up this economy in some way before we are not going to be able to stand when this is all said and done.’’

‘‘Right, but Brian, it’s still 60,000 people, which is a staggering number,’’ cohost Steve Doocy interjected.

‘‘It’s a high number, but how many people are going to die as the country goes flat on its back for three months?’’ Kilmeade replied. ‘‘We’re not going to look like the same country. So the economists have to have a say in this.’’

The White House apparently agrees. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the administration would form a second coronavirus task force focused on the economy.

Kilmeade’s point is not an uncommon one, and one that can be distilled into two questions. The first is why the model was off the mark. The second is whether the distancing measures are still needed.

It’s worth noting at the outset that Fauci had repeatedly urged caution about the models.

‘‘Models are as good as the assumptions you put into them,’’ he said last week, ‘‘and as we get more data, then you put it in and that might change.’’

That’s what happened with the IHME model. While it always incorporated estimates of the effects of social distancing measures, the original estimates used the only available data on those distancing efforts, the response from distancing as seen in Wuhan — the Chinese city where the virus was first reported and where distancing was first put into effect.

Earlier this week, the model was revised to include new distancing data from a number of other cities in Spain and Italy after those locations reached benchmarks the modelers were tracking.

It further refined its measures of social distancing to approximate the different effects of different types of distancing. That pushed the estimated toll down significantly.

Notice, too, that the new estimate of the number of virus deaths falls within the uncertainty window expressed in the early April estimate. The lower bound of possible deaths offered then was about 40,000 deaths — meaning that the current estimate is still within the original range of the estimate.