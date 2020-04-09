Traveling minister accused of sexual misconduct with boys

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A traveling minister who was arrested this week in South Carolina on charges of sexual misconduct involving teenage boys has had multiple addresses throughout the United States, leading authorities to believe there may be more victims.

William Coats was arrested Wednesday in Spartanburg County and charged with indecent exposure, disseminating obscene material, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, news outlets reported.

A teenage boy told officials with the Child’s Advocacy Center that Coats asked him to take off his clothes inside a home and that Coats had twice gotten in the shower with him, according to a sheriff’s department news release.