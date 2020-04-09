Trump forges ahead with broader agenda as coronavirus upends the country

In some cases, Trump is continuing to do what he had been doing, pushing policies that have won him plaudits among his conservative supporters. In others, he is using the broad powers granted to the executive branch amid a national crisis to pursue policy goals he has long sought and in some cases struggled to achieve.

It’s a whirlwind of activity taking place away from the spotlight that highlights how the twin crises of a viral outbreak and an economic slowdown have not slowed Trump’s aggressive push to advance his broader agenda in the months before he faces voters.

WASHINGTON — In recent days, as the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the country, President Trump’s administration has ousted two key inspectors general, moved to weaken federal gas mileage standards, nominated a young conservative for a powerful appeals court, and sent scores of migrants back across the southern border without a customary hearing.

‘‘The federal government has done a lot, and it’s going to do a lot,’’ Trump said Tuesday during a briefing at the White House. ‘‘We’re going to do, perhaps, infrastructure, which you wouldn’t have gotten approved before. And now people are looking to do it.’’

Advertisement

Given Trump’s longstanding high metabolism for controversy and scandal, he is uniquely positioned to take advantage of a deadly pandemic in ways that previous presidents would never have considered, said Max Skidmore, a political science professor at the University of MissouriKansas City and the author of a book on presidential responses to pandemics.

‘‘Normally when a crisis occurs — whether it’s a military attack or something else on this scale — it absorbs all the energy and demands that all energy available be directed to the solution of that particular problem,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s very rare for a president to use that in such a way to pursue other items on the agenda.’’

Advertisement

Perhaps following the mantra of former Obama White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel to ‘‘never allow a crisis to go to waste,’’ the Trump administration has moved with speed to advance the president’s goals as a pandemic upends much of the country and renders traditional campaigning impossible.

Trump’s extracurricular activities are drawing growing criticism. As the president’s focus has regularly drifted away from the crisis at hand, he has struggled to answer questions about whether he took the viral outbreak seriously enough during its crucial early stages. As the death toll has spiked in the United States, reports have surfaced suggesting that he did not.

When Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tried to warn Trump about the viral outbreak in January, the president instead changed topics to air complaints about an aborted federal ban on vaping products, The Washington Post has previously reported.

In the ensuing weeks, Trump has since pushed tighter immigration controls, relaxed environmental regulations, pursued tax cuts, advocated stricter curbs on voting, sought to undermine the Affordable Care Act, and authorized a military operation against Central American cartels.

White House officials said Trump is squarely focused on the pandemic, not politics.

‘‘The bold and decisive actions this President has taken throughout this pandemic are purely about protecting the public health,’’ White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement, adding, ‘‘whether it be providing food to children impacted by school closures, closing our border to certain countries and regions where the virus is spreading, or pausing all interest on student loans, this President wants us to put politics aside and come together to make sure we emerge from this crisis healthy, safe, and strong.’’