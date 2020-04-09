In Trump’s Marathon Briefings, the Answers and the Message Are Often Contradictory

“You did say you were going to do it,” a reporter pointed out.

But when he was asked a bit later whether it was the right time to delay money for the health agency in the middle of a pandemic, he denied that he said he would. “I’m not saying that I’m going to do it,” he said during his news briefing Tuesday. “But we’re going to look at it.”

WASHINGTON — President Trump left little room for doubt. “We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO,” he said, referring to the World Health Organization. “We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it.”

“No, I didn’t,” he said. “I said we’re going to look at it.”

Trump does not need adversaries to dispute his statements — he does that all by himself.

In the course of his daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, the president has routinely contradicted himself without ever acknowledging that he does so.

In the process, he sends confusing signals that other politicians, public health officials, and the rest of the country are left to sort out.

Trump has always been a president of contradictions: a New York mogul fond of ostentatious shows of wealth who appeals to rural working-class voters. A populist whose main recreation is golfing at one of his exclusive clubs. A self-avowed deal-maker who ends up mired in gridlock. A publicity hound who cannot get enough of the news media even as he denounces it as the “enemy of the people.”

The president’s words matter because, as he himself likes to note, the ratings for his briefings have been high, and for many Americans, they are the main source of their information about the pandemic.

His shifting assessments of the seriousness of the virus over recent months have been well documented.

Initially, he likened it to an ordinary flu that would “miraculously” go away, then he later called it “the worst thing that the country has probably ever seen” and declared “war” against the virus. Then he aimed to reopen the country by Easter, before retreating and declaring “hard days” ahead.

The crossed signals over cutting finances for the WHO, however, showed that his contradictions can take place over the course of days or even within the same briefing.

Only five days before vowing to review the health organization’s response to the pandemic, he blasted Congress for setting up a panel to review his own administration’s response to it, saying such an investigation “during a pandemic is really a big waste of vital resources, time, attention.”

What remains unclear is whether Trump does not remember saying things that he later denies saying or is trying to impose his own reality.

During a telephone interview last month with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump assailed Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York for saying he needed 30,000 to 40,000 ventilators, suggesting that was exaggerated.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” the president said. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”

When a reporter at a briefing three days later started a question by noting that “you’ve said repeatedly that you think that some of the equipment that governors are requesting, they don’t actually need,” Trump cut her off.

“I didn’t say that,” he insisted. “I didn’t say that.”