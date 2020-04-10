Fauci: Antibody tests expected next week in US

He said the White House coronavirus task force was discussing the idea of “certificates of immunity,” which could be issued to people who had previously been infected.

“Within a period of a week or so, we are going to have a relatively large number of tests available,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States, said Friday morning on CNN.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that it would begin using antibody tests to see what proportion of the population has already been infected.

“As we get to the point of considering opening the country,” Fauci said, “it is very important to understand how much that virus has penetrated society.” Immunity certificates, he said, had “some merit under certain circumstances.”

The idea of providing proof of immunity to allow workers to return to their jobs is being considered in many countries, including Britain and Italy. But as with any test, they are not perfect, and there have been problems with their accuracy.

NEW YORK — As the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus surged past 100,000 Friday, the epidemic in the United States is cutting cut a widening swath through not just New York City but the entire three-state metropolitan area of 20 million people connected by a tangle of subways, trains, and buses.

In the bedroom communities across the Hudson River in New Jersey, to the east on Long Island, and north to Connecticut, officials were recording some of the worst outbreaks in the country, even as public health authorities expressed optimism that the pace of infections appeared to be slowing.

As of Friday, the New York metropolitan area accounted for more than half the nation’s over 18,000 deaths, with other hot spots in places such as Detroit, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C.

“Once it gets into the city, there are so many commuters and travel, it gets everywhere,’’ said Matt Mazewski, a Columbia University economics student who tried to get away from the epicenter by leaving his apartment near the New York City campus for his parents’ house in Long Valley, N.J.

Even so, New York officials said the number of people in intensive care dropped for the first time since mid-March and hospitalizations were slowing: 290 new patients in a single day, compared with daily increases of more than 1,000 last week. Governor Andrew Cuomo said that if the trend holds, New York might not need the overflow field hospitals that officials have been scrambling to build.

New Jersey’s outbreaks began with the state’s first confirmed infection, in a man who commuted between New York and his Fort Lee apartment. The virus is now in all 21 New Jersey counties.

Some suburbs had an infection rate even higher than New York City’s, including Rockland County, where the rate was double.

As of Friday, Nassau County, on New York’s Long Island, had over 700 deaths. Bergen County, New Jersey, and Westchester County, New York, had around 400 each. Essex County, New Jersey, and Suffolk County, New York, both recorded more than 350. Fairfield County, Connecticut, had about 180.

Connecticut officials said many infections can be traced to cases in New York’s Westchester County.

Field hospital plans shelved for N.Y. cathedral

NEW YORK — Plans to turn the Cathedral of St. John the Divine into a vast coronavirus field hospital were abruptly shelved Thursday, with public health officials saying that a leveling off in virus-related hospitalizations in New York City had made them reassess the need for the project.

But behind the scenes, Episcopal leaders said they were upset by the role played in the project by Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical humanitarian organization whose approach to LGBT issues runs counter to that of the Episcopal Diocese of New York, which is based out of the cathedral.

Samaritan’s Purse is led by the Rev. Franklin Graham, who has been criticized for anti-Muslim and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and whose organization is based on a statement of faith that includes a belief that “marriage is exclusively the union of one genetic male and one genetic female.”

The Episcopal Church did not realize that Samaritan’s Purse would be involved in the project when it offered the use of the cathedral to Mount Sinai Health System last month, and the slowing rate of hospitalizations might have created an opportunity for all parties to step back from a fraught situation, officials said.

The project was intended to turn the church, which describes itself as the largest cathedral in the world, into a 200-bed medical facility. If the need for hospital space increases, those plans may be reactivated, but Dean Clifton Daniel III, the cathedral’s leader, said he thought Samaritan’s Purse would not be back.

La. to investigate gap in deaths of Blacks and whites

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana will try to combat the racial disparities in coronavirus deaths with a task force aimed at educating at-risk minority communities and conducting long-term research about how to address underlying health gaps between Blacks and whites in the state, Governor John Bel Edwards announced.

Data released by the state health department this week showed the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus has disproportionately hit Black residents in the state. While Blacks account for one-third of Louisiana’s population, they represent more than 70 percent of the state’s deaths from COVID-19.

Edwards attributed the disproportionate rate of deaths in the Black community to the state’s existing health gap between Black and white residents. He’s also noted that Louisiana’s earliest virus hot spots, particularly the New Orleans area, have a disproportionate number of Blacks living there compared with other parts of the state.

Obama urges local leaders to speak truth about virus

As the number of coronavirus cases kept climbing worldwide Thursday, Barack Obama offered some simple advice for mayors and local leaders battling outbreaks in cities across the globe: “Speak the truth.”

“The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform,” the former president said during a virtual meeting organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies, “particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination.”

Obama’s comments, addressed to local officials and members of response teams from more than 300 cities, come as millions of people worldwide remain confined indoors, their movements largely restricted by governments attempting to stem the spread of a virus that has no vaccine or scientifically proven treatment. With many feeling fearful and anxious while misinformation about the coronavirus continues running rampant on social media, Obama emphasized the power of truth.

“Mayors have been working hard to help us get through this pandemic, and they’ll have just as big a task to help people through hard times ahead,” Obama said. “I spent some time with many of them today to thank them for their efforts, and asked them to keep up the good work.”

Obama did not explicitly mention President Trump and directed his remarks to the mayors in attendance. But the former president’s words on Thursday coincided with Trump contradicting experts, who say the need for widespread testing is critical before the country can begin reopening.

