Mississippi court won’t undo 12-year sentence for jail phone

JACKSON, Miss. — An attorney says he will ask the US Supreme Court to overturn the 12-year prison sentence given to a Black man in Mississippi for carrying his cellphone into a jail cell after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.
The Mississippi Supreme Court said Thursday that it will not reconsider its earlier decision to uphold the sentence of Willie Nash.
Will Bardwell, Southern Poverty Law Center attorney, told the Associated Press that an appeal to the nation’s high court is his next step.
Critics have slammed the sentence as an example of racial injustice.
Within days of the January ruling, Bardwell asked the Mississippi high court to reconsider. In rejecting the request Thursday, justices only revised a portion of their analysis about previous court decisions on sentencing.
The sentence Nash received in August 2018 for possessing a cellphone in jail is longer than Mississippi courts would impose for second-degree arson or poisoning someone with the intent to kill, Bardwell wrote in his January appeal. (AP)