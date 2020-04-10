Mississippi court won’t undo 12-year sentence for jail phone

JACKSON, Miss. — An attorney says he will ask the US Supreme Court to overturn the 12-year prison sentence given to a Black man in Mississippi for carrying his cellphone into a jail cell after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

The Mississippi Supreme Court said Thursday that it will not reconsider its earlier decision to uphold the sentence of Willie Nash.

Will Bardwell, Southern Poverty Law Center attorney, told the Associated Press that an appeal to the nation’s high court is his next step.