New Trump Attack Ad Falsely Suggests Former Governor Is Chinese

A new attack ad by President Trump’s campaign that portrays former vice president Joe Biden as too cozy with China to confront the country over the coronavirus pandemic includes an image of Gary Locke, a former governor of Washington state, that appears to falsely suggest he is a Chinese official.
Locke, who is Chinese-American and was serving as US ambassador to China at the time, is briefly depicted onstage at a 2013 event in Beijing with Biden. The clip is interspersed with others of Biden toasting the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, and criticizing Trump as xenophobic for imposing a travel ban on China.
Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh defended the online ad in a Thursday night tweet, saying it ‘‘specifically places Biden in Beijing in 2013’’ on a trip he took with his son Hunter.
In a statement, Biden spokesman Andrew Bates called the depiction of Locke ‘‘repugnant’’ and said, ‘‘It’s also incredibly revealing that this ad comes from a president who spent weeks buying the Chinese government’s spin ... despite Joe Biden warning him not to.’’
WASHINGTON POST