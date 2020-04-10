New Trump Attack Ad Falsely Suggests Former Governor Is Chinese

A new attack ad by President Trump’s campaign that portrays former vice president Joe Biden as too cozy with China to confront the country over the coronavirus pandemic includes an image of Gary Locke, a former governor of Washington state, that appears to falsely suggest he is a Chinese official.

Locke, who is Chinese-American and was serving as US ambassador to China at the time, is briefly depicted onstage at a 2013 event in Beijing with Biden. The clip is interspersed with others of Biden toasting the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, and criticizing Trump as xenophobic for imposing a travel ban on China.