Biden wins Alaska primary

Former vice president Joe Biden won Alaska’s Democratic primary Saturday night, the first nominating contest held since Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race and made Biden the party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

With all precincts reporting, Biden won 55 percent of the vote, and Sanders won 45 percent. The state’s primary, which awards 15 pledged delegates, was turned into mail-in voting after concerns of the global coronavirus pandemic scrapped plans for in-person voting sites. Alaska had originally scheduled its primary for April 4, but was among 16 states and Puerto Rico that postponed their voting because of the pandemic.